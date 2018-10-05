Fitbit Charge 3 release date is confirmed for this weekend

Been waiting to upgrade or buy your first fitness tracker? The sequel to the Fitbit Charge 2 is set to be available in the next couple of days, and it's sure to be a popular choice.

The Fitbit Charge 3 will be on sale from October 7 (that's this Sunday) from a variety of major retailers around the world as well as from the official Fitbit website.

If you've pre-ordered the fitness tracker, it should be on its way to you soon and you may have confirmation of delivery coming to you soon.

You won't be able to buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition yet. That's coming soon, according to the company, and this release date is just for the tracker in black with a graphite aluminum body or blue gray with a rose gold aluminum design.

If you're after the Special Edition version, you may be waiting until the end of the month as Amazon currently has it listed as October 29. That may move, but it's a good indicator of when you'll be able to get it.

Leading the charge

We have yet to fully review the Fitbit Charge 3, but we're excited to properly strap it onto our wrists to try out the swimming features, touchscreen display and seven-day estimated battery life.

We've tried out the fitness tracker for our hands on review, and while it doesn't offer anything groundbreaking in the health band market we liked the overall package.

Hopefully we'll be able to deliver our full review of the tracker as soon as possible and give you the verdict on whether the Charge 3 is worth buying.

If you want to go ahead and buy this weekend, you'll be able to grab it for £129.99 / $149.95 / AU$229.95 from certain retailers (including the ones you can find below) and Fitbit itself.