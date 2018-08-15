Fitbit Charge 3 could have a full touchscreen but no GPS

Until now all we’d really seen of the Fitbit Charge 3 was a couple of leaked images, but now not only have we seen more pictures of the tracker, we’ve also heard about many of the likely features.

Android Authority claims to have obtained ‘reliable intel’ on the upcoming device, and as well as sharing the images below, which match what we’ve seen before, the site says the Fitbit Charge 3 will have a full touchscreen.

By which we don’t just mean a display you can tap to move through screens, but one you can properly interact with without the need for a button, which could make the interface less clunky.

The site also claims that Quick Reply will be a feature of the Fitbit Charge 3. This has already been seen on the Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa and allows you to send quick messages back in response to texts or calls.

Coupled with the touchscreen it sounds like the Fitbit Charge 3 could be much closer to those smartwatches than its predecessor.

Image 1 of 2 Here's the Fitbit Charge 3 in purple. Credit: Android Authority Image 2 of 2 And here it is in white. Credit: Android Authority

Water resistance and lots of life

Another feature rumored here is a 5ATM rating, meaning it can be submerged up to 50 meters deep in water. That would be a major upgrade from the Fitbit Charge 2, which isn’t swim-proof. The Fitbit Charge 3 also has a battery that can apparently last for up to 7 days, up from the 5 days Fitbit claimed for the Charge 2.

Yet another upgrade is apparently the presence of NFC, so you can use Fitbit Pay for contactless payments. However, this will apparently only be offered on a Special Edition model (which may also have different casing and strap options), though all models are said to have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

So far so good, but not all of today’s Fitbit Charge 3 rumors are positive, as one major feature it apparently won’t have is GPS. So if you want to track your runs you’ll need to link the Fitbit up to your phone and use Connected GPS.

The Fitbit Charge 2 doesn’t have GPS either, but this seemed like one of the most obvious upgrades for the new model, so it will be a shame if the Charge 3 doesn’t have it. Still, this is all just rumors for now and we should know the truth before too long, as the Fitbit Charge 3 will probably launch before the end of the year.

The Fitbit Ionic 2 could also be in the works

