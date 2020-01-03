First ever 5G tablet only a few months away - but you may not be able to buy it

Samsung just confirmed it will be introducing a 5G variant of its top-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 in the next few months.

Heavily rumored thanks to multiple leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is likely to be the first ever tablet to support 5G connectivity if it's introduced before any other rivals get there first.

The confirmation comes directly from a Samsung blog post, but it's currently only set for South Korea and we don't have a firmer release date than the fact it'll be in the first quarter of 2020. That should mean it's introduced by the end of March.

There's currently no confirmation whether Samsung will introduce this as a worldwide product, so it may be that the company decides just to produce this for its home market of South Korea.

So far there hasn't been confirmation on how expensive it'll be, but we can assume the price will be more than the existing Galaxy Tab S6 that costed $649.99 / £619 / AU$1,099 at launch.

It's expected to feature similar spec to the existing Galaxy Tab S6 so it's likely to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with a minimum of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It's also likely to sport the same 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1600 x 2560.

We may hear more from Samsung on its official release at CES 2020 next week, or it may be introduced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S11 which is likely to be introduced in February at either its own event or MWC 2020.

Via SamMobile