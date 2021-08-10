Firefox update brings even more privacy protection to your browser

Protecting your privacy online will be even easier with the latest Firefox release as Mozilla has added a new option that allows users to fully erase their browser history for any website they visit.

With the release of Firefox 91, the company has updated Firefox Strict Mode with a new version that allows users to delete all of the cookies and supercookies stored on their computers by a website as well as any trackers embedded into that site.

Firefox 91's new approach to deleting cookies builds on Total Cookie Protection and prevents hidden privacy violations so that users of the company's browser can easily see which websites are storing information on their computers.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPNs with streaming sites like Netflix so we can improve our content and offer better advice. This survey won't take more than 60 seconds of your time, and we'd hugely appreciate if you'd share your experiences with us. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window <<

We've put together a list of the best browsers available

These are the best VPN services on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best proxy services

Now if a user tells Firefox to forget a website, the browser will automatically discard all cookies, supercookies and other data stored in that site's “cookie jar”. Thanks to Mozilla's “Enhanced Cookie Clearing”, Firefox users will be able to delete all traces of a website from their browser without the possibility that any sneaky third-party cookies will be left on their systems.

Enhanced Cookie Clearing

When browsing the web, sites leave data behind in your browser including cookies to keep you logged in or to store preferences in your browser.

While Firefox allows users to clear all cookies and other site data for individual sites, websites can embed content such as images, videos and scripts from other websites. This “cross-site” content also has the ability to read and write cookies and other site data.

These embedded third-party resources make data clearing more difficult which is why Mozilla has created its new Enhanced Cookie Clearing feature that can delete all of the data stored in Firefox's cookie jars. For those unfamiliar, the company began storing the data for each site a user visits in a separate cookie jar with the release of Total Cookie Protection back in Firefox 86 earlier this year.

To get started using Enhanced Cookie Clearing to wipe all traces of visiting a site from your computer, you'll first need to have Strict Tracking Protection enabled. Once this done, Enhanced Cookie Clearing will be used whenever you clear data for specific websites.