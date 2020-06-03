Father's Day gift ideas 2020: 10 gifts for tech-savvy dads

Father's Day 2020 is just around the corner (Sunday, June 21 to be exact), and if you're still searching for the perfect gift for dad, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up some fantastic tech-savvy Father's Day gift ideas that include something for everyone.



Whether he's a fitness fanatic, a movie and music lover, or enjoys a good cup of coffee, we've got a device or appliance that's sure to make him smile from ear to ear. We've also listed the top retailers that are currently offering Father's Day promotions, so you can score a great gift and an excellent deal.



Some retailers are offering two-day shipping, but because of the high demand, you should place your order as soon as possible to avoid any delays.

Where to buy Father's Day gifts

Amazon - save on a large selection of gifts for mom

- save on a large selection of gifts for mom Home Depot - save on tools, grills, outdoor furniture, and more

- save on tools, grills, outdoor furniture, and more Overstock - save on watches, clothing, electronics, and more

- save on watches, clothing, electronics, and more Nordstrom - shop a large selection of Father's Day gifts

- shop a large selection of Father's Day gifts Best Buy - save hundreds on great tech deals.

- save hundreds on great tech deals. Apple : save on the new iPhone with select trade-in.

: save on the new iPhone with select trade-in. Dell - Father's Day tech deals on a range of laptops, TVs, and more.

Father's Day tech deals on a range of laptops, TVs, and more. HP - deals on a whole range of laptops, desktops, and printers.

deals on a whole range of laptops, desktops, and printers. Lenovo - Up to 62% off on select laptops, tablets, and more.

- Up to 62% off on select laptops, tablets, and more. Adidas - 30% off select shoes

- 30% off select shoes Dick's Sporting Goods - deals on clothing, shoes, and more

- deals on clothing, shoes, and more Lowe's - save on tools, appliances, and more

Father's Day gift ideas:

(Image credit: Future)

1. Fitbit Versa 2

Amazon Alexa built-in

Store and play 300+ songs on your wrist

Get call, text, calendar and app notifications

The perfect fitness companion for dad, the Fitbit Versa is a fantastic activity tracker with added smartwatch perks. The Fitbit Versa 2 helps dad track activity, workouts, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring his heart rate. The smartwatch includes an updated design with a bright AMOLED touchscreen and an always-on display option. The Fitbit also works with Amazon Alexa, so he can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices completely hands-free.

Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones

Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation

Alexa enabled

Long battery life

The Sony WH1000XM3 headphones claim to be the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether dad is traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around him and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor. The Sony headphones provide up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if he needs a fast recharge.



Read our Sony WH1000XM3 headphones review

(Image credit: Google)

3. Google Nest Hub

Google Assistant voice control built-in

Compatible with thousands of smart home devices

Smart displays are truly useful and they don’t even need to be connected to other smart devices to make the best use of them – and the Google Nest Hub is one of the best you can get your dad. The 7-inch smart home display has Google Assistant built-in which allows you to ask questions, set reminders, play music, watch videos, and more completely hands-free. The Nest Hub is also compatible with other smart home devices so you can adjust your lights, set the temperature, and turn on your TV - all with the command of your voice. You can also use the display as a digital photo frame and ask Google to show any picture or album you've ever taken in Google photos.



Read our Google Nest Hub review

4. Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Anova app included

1,000+ recipes to choose from

Easy to use

For the father that likes to cook, get him the hottest kitchen gadget, the Anova Sous Vide. Sous Vide is a method of cooking that involves preparing food in pouches, submerged in water that's held at a precisely controlled temperature. To use a sous vide, he just has to fill a pot with water, set the desired temperature and time, and dad can cook everything (meat, souffle, carrots) to perfection. The compatible app allows him to cook remotely, so he doesn't have to stay in the kitchen, waiting for the food to cook. Dad will also have access to over 1,000+ recipes as well as videos and guides for each recommended meal.

(Image credit: Sonos)

5. Sonos Move

Voice control with Amazon Alexa

10-hour battery life

Weather resistant

Doesn’t the best dad in the world deserve the best Bluetooth speaker money can buy? If that’s what you’re after, the Sonos Move stands head and shoulders above the rest. It sounds incredible, serving up living room-worthy sound from a portable device that can be used both indoors and out. That means it’s the perfect speaker if your dad loves to entertain, or if he just appreciates high-fidelity sound. He won’t have to worry about it getting knocked about at a party either – it’s durable with an IP56 rating and can withstand more than a few spills.

Read our Sonos Move review

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

6. Amazon Fire Stick (4K)

Alexa Voice Remote

4K and HDR 10+

Dolby Atmos Audio

The 4K Fire TV Stick allows dad to stream his favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. All he has to do is plug the stick into the TV, connect to the internet, and he can watch his favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. He'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so he can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.

Read our Amazon Fire Stick 4K review

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

7. Apple Watch 5

GPS technology included

Built-in compass

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Dad can stay connected while also keeping track of health and fitness stats with the best-selling Apple Watch 5. The feature-packed smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows him to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



Read our Apple Watch 5 review

(Image credit: Tile)

8. Tile Mate

200 feet Bluetooth range

Works with Amazon Alexa

Water-resistant

Does your dad often find himself searching for his keys before heading out the door? Then you might want to get him a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker. It’s designed like a keychain and can be attached to a variety of items: keys, remote, or even the family pet (if it has a habit of hiding away). Clip it to his frequently misplaced items, so next time dad says “have you seen my…” he can use the companion app to help find it. It has a 200m range and the Tile Mate will ring out when he’s near the lost item.

9. Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Sends alerts to your smartphone

Works with Alexa

Easy to install

Give dad the gift of home security with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. The Ring Pro works with Alexa, and sends alerts to Echo devices, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro will also send alerts to his smartphone when motion is detected, or when someone rings the doorbell, so he can monitor the home from anywhere. The Pro model features advanced motion detection, with a camera view that generates motion alerts within user-set motion zones.



Read our Ring Doorbell Pro review

10. Nespresso VertuoPlus

Brews authentic espresso in minutes

Brews five different cup sizes

Convenient Nespresso capsules

Variety of different coffees

Dad can brew the perfect cup of coffee in the comfort of his own home with the Nespresso VertuoPlus. The VertuoPlus brews five different cup sizes, and can make standard coffee with crema or an authentic espresso.



The Nespresso machine uses capsules that are printed with a barcode that tells the machine what to make, allowing him to brew his coffee at the touch of a button without having to change settings. The Nespresso machine also uses extraction technology which spins up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending dad's coffee to create the perfect consistency.

Lear more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.

