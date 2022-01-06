Far Cry 6 will let you play as Far Cry 4's villain next week

Audio player loading…

The next entry in Far Cry 6’s ongoing trilogy of villainous DLC packs will release on January 11, publisher Ubisoft announced yesterday. Pagan: Control will let you play as Far Cry 4 antagonist Pagan Min and introduce additional roguelike elements to the game.

You’ll play as Min in “a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre taking place in the depths of the villain’s troubled psyche”, Ubisoft says.

“Blending intense action and storytelling, Pagan: Control will provide a unique opportunity for players to explore Pagan’s mind, learn more about his past, and face off against familiar faces as he struggles to break free from his cycle of guilt and regrets.”

The DLC will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC as part of the game’s Season Pass. It’ll also be hitting the Ubisoft Plus subscription service on PC.

This is the second DLC to release as part of the game’s current season of expansion content, following Vaas: Insanity that released in the back end of 2021. That DLC introduced Far Cry 3’s antagonist as a playable character. To complete the trilogy, Ubisoft says Joseph: Collapse will be available “later this year”, introducing Far Cry 5’s antagonist to the game.

Analysis: a shake-up for a stale series

Far Cry has been resting on its laurels for some time. Although the most recent entry in the series was received with much praise (check out our review of Far Cry 6), it continued to rely heavily on the formula established nearly 10 years ago in Far Cry 3.

The introduction of roguelike elements goes some way to shake up that tried and tested system, although we’ll have to wait and see how this Pagan Min expansion differentiates itself from the Vaas DLC of last year. Given the few details Ubisoft has released in the run-up to the expansion, it might be prudent to expect few major mechanical changes and more of the same.

Greater change looks to be on the horizon for Far Cry, though. In November last year, Dan Hay, the series’ executive producer who's acted as head honcho of Far Cry for over a decade, left the studio, possibly signaling a change of direction for the series.

Here’s hoping Ubisoft starts paying attention to the real star of the Far Cry series: the dachshund Chorizo.