Far Cry 6 villain is 'a hero' says Giancarlo Esposito

Far Cry 6 takes us to the island of Yara, a “tropical paradise frozen in time” ruled by a dictator known as Anton Castillo, who is played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito.

While players may have cast Castillo as the game’s villain, Esposito disagrees, and calls the dictator “a hero”. He also shared some insight into what inspired him to take on the role in Ubisoft’s next

Speaking to Geoff Keighley at Summer Game Fest Live Kickoff! show, Esposito said: “No, I’m not a villain. This guy loves his country. He wants to empower you to stand up and speak your truth.

"There is good and bad about all people, but this guy, out of his love and passion for his people, even if they're faceless to him at certain points in time, allow him to be an absolute hero."

When Keighley asked who Esposito studied for the role of Castillo, Esposito said the obvious choice to study was Fidel Castro and Cuba.

“It is Fidel Casto, and it is Cuba, an island that had so many resources. But really the dream...of the ability of that dictator, something got in the way there and hopefully that can change in the years to come."

Oh, and if you've ever wondered who would win in a fight between Anton Castillo, Gus Fring and Moff Gideon.

"Immediately I say Moff Gideon. Gus is colder, and displays that coldness in a particular way. I think Anton could be the most violent man on Earth, but given his situation he might not rise to that occasion or might not have the time. Moff Gideon is otherworldly, so I'm going to say Moff Gideon."

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, 2021, and we hope to find out more about the game during E3 2021.