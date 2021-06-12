Far Cry 6 DLC might bring back fan-favorite villains

It looks like Far Cry 6 players might have more than just Anton Castillo to contend with, if the game’s post-release content is anything to go by.

According to an advert for the Far Cry 6 Season Pass which reportedly aired before Ubisoft’s Forward event, (thanks, VGC), the game will welcome back Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4) and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5) as playable characters.

The footage, which has now been pulled from YouTube, apparently showed that the content will take place from the perspective of a dream sequence, but it’s unclear how it will play out.

Far Cry 6’s villain, Anton Castillo, is played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, who recently claimed that Castillo is “a hero”, which players might find surprising.

Speaking to Geoff Keighley at Summer Game Fest, Esposito said: “No, I’m not a villain. This guy loves his country. He wants to empower you to stand up and speak your truth.

"There is good and bad about all people, but this guy, out of his love and passion for his people, even if they're faceless to him at certain points in time, allow him to be an absolute hero."

Tune in to Ubisoft Forward

We’re expecting to see a lot more of Far Cry 6 at Ubisoft Forward, which takes place today, June 12, at 12pm PT / 8pm BST / 3pm ET (or June 13 at 5am AEST). Ubisoft will also be showcasing some world premieres, trailers for Rainbow Six Extraction and news on Riders Republic. We’re also expecting updates on Ubisoft’s Apple TV Plus series, Mythic Quest, and the soon-to-release movie Werewolves Within.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia.