Falcon and Winter Soldier: Sharon Carter probably isn't the Power Broker - here's why

Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 follow.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 has finally arrived on Disney Plus, and it's a doozy of an episode.

There's the arrival of a mysterious new villain, the TV show's first post-credits scene, and lots of set up for next week's finale packed into its one-hour runtime.

However, there's only part of the series that we're struggling to deal with. It relates to Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and the rumors that the former SHIELD agent is the MCU's version of Power Broker.

Initially, there were plenty of signs that pointed towards this seeming more likely. Episode 5, though, appears to put an end to the speculation about Carter's role as Power Broker.

We've considered that Carter could be the Power Broker in a separate article about this character's real identity. The more that we think about it, though, Carter's recent actions just don't line up with this fan theory.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Have we already met Power Broker?

Before I dive into why Carter can't be Power Broker, let's quickly recap how the rumor came about. Following Carter's Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrival in episode 3, threads begin popping up on various sub-Reddits that speculated about the fact that Carter was Power Broker.

In interviews since then, VanCamp hasn't confirmed or denied the veracity of these claims. Speaking to Variety, VanCamp said that Power Broker "could be anybody", while she revealed that she was aware of the theories doing the rounds online in a separate chat with Elle.

Of course, there are plenty of other characters in Falcon and the Winter Soldier who could be Power Broker. Some people suggested it could be Helmut Zemo (unlikely, now that he's a Wakandan prisoner), while our own Power Broker article posited the theory that it could, in fact, be the Global Repatriation Council. After all, Power Broker was a corporation founded by Curtiss Jackson in Marvel comics, so it's an outside possibility.

Whoever it is, Carter is the individual that fans keep coming back to. Three days before episode 5 aired, another Reddit thread returned to the 'Carter is Power Broker' theory following a tweet by Murphy's Multiverse creator Charles Murphy. In it, Murphy alleged that we already knew who Power Broker was and viewers will have worked out who it is if they'd been paying close attention.

If you're waiting for a Power Broker surprise, I don't know that you've paid close enough attention the last two episodes. https://t.co/7In2VtcsTOApril 13, 2021 See more

Murphy seems to suggest he doesn't have any inside information, but the implication - according to Reddit users - is that Power Broker has to be Carter, right?

In my mind, that simply can't be true after episode 5. Falcon and the Winter Soldier's latest entry all-but-ended that notion based on what Carter does in her only scene in the episode. Here's how that snippet of screen time, plus some call backs to earlier episodes, means why Carter can't be Power Broker.

Why Sharon Carter can't be the MCU's Power Broker

In episode 5, we see Carter talking to someone on the phone at her luxury residence in Madripoor. She tells the other individual that she has a job for them, and reminds said person that they owe her after she got them out of prison in Algeria.

Who is the only person, that we know of, who was recently incarcerated near to Algeria? Yep, Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre). He was the leader of terrorist organization LAF, who Sam (Anthony Mackie) stopped in the opening sequence of episode 1. Sam rescues a US army officer who had been taken captive by Batroc and his crew in Tunisia. Take a quick look at a map of Africa, and which country is right next to Tunisia? Algeria, hence why Batroc was imprisoned there after he was shot down during his encounter with Sam as Falcon.

Back to episode 5. Batroc starts getting angry with Carter and, after he finishes ranting down the phone, she promises Batroc that he'll be paid double for his last job if he agrees to this latest assignment.

When is the next time we see Batroc? Near the end of episode 5 when he joins forces with the Flag Smashers. The group, led by Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman), are preparing to take the fight right to the Global Repatriation Council (GRC) and complete their mission of creating a world with no national borders.

This is where the 'Carter is Power Broker' theory truly falls apart. Again, though, we have to look to a previous episode to work out why.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 holds the key

In episode 2, Karli receives a text message from an unidentified individual while the Flag Smashers are laying low in temporary accommodation. The message reads "You took what was mine. I'm going to find you and kill you", which relates to the Super Soldier serum that they've stolen from Power Broker.

Later, when the Flag Smashers are loading a plane full of medicines and supplies, one of the group receives another message. They tell the others that Power Broker's men have found them, which leads to a scramble to get airborne and the eventual death of one of the Flag Smashers' crew.

Adding these two elements together, it's easy to deduce that it was Power Broker who was threatening Karli earlier on. If it was, and it stands to reason that this is the case, Carter's actions in Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 clearly show that she isn't Power Broker.

How so? Well, for one, she's sent Batroc to team up with the Flag Smashers to co-ordinate some sort of attack on the GRC. If Carter was Power Broker, it wouldn't make sense that she'd threaten to kill them, only to end up supporting their cause three episodes later. Surely she would be sending Batroc and other mercenaries to try and kill the Flag Smashers as retribution for stealing the serum from her?

That's not the only action that Carter takes that shows she probably isn't the Power Broker. In episode 3, it's Carter who leads Sam, Bucky (Sebastien Stan) and Zemo (Daniel Brühl) to the lab of Doctor Wilfred Nagel (Olli Haaskivi), who created the new Super Soldier serum. Zemo ends up killing Nagel to prevent him from making any more serum, which the former is determined to see through in order to end the possibility of other super soldiers being made in the future.

If Carter was Power Broker, why would she lead the trio to the only person who is capable of creating the serum? Sure, she would arguably be covering her own tracks in that respect, but at the cost of the entire super soldier serum program literally going up in flames? It would be a silly move to make if Carter's previous supply of serum has been stolen by the Flag Smashers, and contradict why she ends up helping the group in episode 5.

In my mind, Carter's actions - coupled with Power Broker's assault on the Flag Smashers in episode 2 - don't align to confirm her rumored Power Broker identity. I can see why some fans think this was the most likely option based on previous evidence, but episode 5 has made it clear to me that Carter can't be Power Broker. Carter's aiding the Flag Smashers through Batroc counters Power Broker's desire to exact revenge of them for stealing the serum.

Its this crucial part of episode 5 that all-but-ends the idea of Carter being Power Broker, in my opinion. Hopefully, episode 6 will provide a definitive answer to this longstanding question, and tell us more about what Sharon's actually doing in this show, but I can't see a 'Carter is Power Broker' reveal coming in the season finale based on the evidence in front of me.

Will I be proven wrong in a week's time? Let's find out.