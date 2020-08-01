FA Cup final live stream: how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere today

The final silverware of the English football season is on the line today as Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea go head to head at iconic Wembley Stadium in North London with the 2020 FA Cup on the line. While thePremier League may be done and dusted, there's one last treat in store for us this summer in the form of today's Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream and watch the FA Cup final 2020 online right now.

FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal vs Chelsea Today's FA Cup final takes place at Wembley and is being shown in the Britain on BBC One - meaning it's absolutely FREE to watch for anyone in the UK! Live coverage starts at 4.30pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off and iPlayer is the only streaming platform you're likely to need. UK resident but abroad? Check out this incredible ExpressVPN deal and watch the match just like you would at home.

Today's final look like being a Manchester derby initially, but against the odds, both of the London clubs triumphed in their respective semi-finals to set-up this high stakes clash at Wembley.

The final will mean a lot to both managers, with Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Frank Lampard both in their first seasons in charge of two of the world's biggest clubs. They'll be hungry for some 2020 silverware, so expect a hotly contested 90 minutes (maybe more) of football.

Chelsea will go into the match as slight favourites, having finished higher than Arsenal in the Premier League table this season and sealed automatic Champions League qualification on the final day with a confident 2-0 win over Wolves. However, both sides have their flaws and can be leaky in defence, so we could be in for a goal-fest on August 1 - or something else entirely.

For their part, Arsenal enter the winner-takes-all match as England's most successful FA Cup side, with a total of 13 titles and wins in their last six finals. The most recent one? Just a 2017 win over the Blues. With a guaranteed Europa League place at stake, Arsenal will be desperate to prevail - having missed out on a ticket to European football in the regular season.

On the other hand, the last time the two clubs met with silverware on the line, Chelsea swatted Arsenal aside for a comfortable 4-1 win. FA Cup glory would be the perfect way to end the season for gaffer Frank Lampard, who has worked wonders with a young team that that many wrote off before the season even started.

In short, the 2020 FA Cup final promises plenty of drama and you don't want to miss any of the action. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a free FA Cup live stream and watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online wherever you are this Saturday.

How to watch the 2020 FA Cup final from outside your country

If you're abroad for the FA Cup final but still want to watch your local coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it all works and where to get started with this potentially game-changing piece of software.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay for in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN currently available. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching sport. There's loads you can do with one, from watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security to your internet browsing. All in all, a Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond just live streaming sport like Arsenal vs Chelsea today's FA Cup final - though obviously that's the main thing right now.

FA Cup final live stream: how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online for FREE in the UK

The 2020 FA Cup final is being aired exclusively on BBC One in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm BST on Saturday, August 1 ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off at Wembley Stadium in North London. As you may be aware, the BBC doesn't cost anything in the UK, so anyone can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea free online, or on TV, depending of what your plans are. Getting an FA Cup final live stream on-the-go or streaming one on your device of choice is easy as well - thanks to of the BBC's slick iPlayer service. If you're from the UK but find yourself away from home this weekend, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for FREE: live stream the FA Cup final 2020 in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where to turn for all your FA Cup coverage, with this weekend's Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the FA Cup final 2020 online in the US

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Arsenal vs Chelsea game will be aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, not on linear TV. Kick-off is at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT.

FA Cup final live stream 2020: how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online in Australia

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. We probably don't need to point this out, but if you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kayo is available on nearly all modern devices including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes, with console support listed as "coming soon". Anyone from Australia who wants to stream just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use one of the best VPNs we mention above. Kick-off time for Arsenal vs Chelsea in Australia is 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch the FA Cup final and Arsenal vs Chelsea in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport. Arsenal vs Chelsea is being aired on Sky Sport 7, with kick-off at 4.30am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: live stream the FA Cup final in India

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network and more specifically its Sony Ten channels that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off for Arsenal vs Chelsea in the FA Cup final is 10.00pm IST (New Delhi time) on Saturday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.