F1 live stream: how to watch the Japanese Grand Prix 2019 online from anywhere

The 2019 Formula 1 season has reached Japan in the midst of the Rugby World Cup 9and typhoons!) in the same country. So all eyes will be on the Japanese Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton's top-spot continues to be undermined and may once again be shaken by the Ferrari or Red Bull boys. You can live stream F1 from wherever you are.

Japanese Grand Prix 2019 - where and when Japan is the venue for the seventeenth Grand Prix of the 2019 season, with a challenging track 3.6 miles/5.8 km long that speeds its way around the Suzuka International Racing Circuit. The times you need to know are as follows, all in local Japanese Standard Time (GMT+9) first: Practice 1 Friday, October 11 at 10am (which is 2am BST, 6pm PT, 9pm ET). Practice 2 Friday, October 11 at 2pm (6am BST, 10pm PT, 1am ET.) Practice 3 Saturday, October 12 at 12pm (4am BST, 8pm PT, 11pm ET). Qualifying Saturday, October 12 at 3pm local time (7am BST, 11pm PT, 2am ET). The Japanese Grand Prix starts Sunday, October 13 at 2.10pm local time. So that's 6.10am BST, 10.10pm PT, 1.10am ET.

This F1 season has been exciting so far with Hamilton and team Mercedes storming ahead in the early races. But in more recent events the test of the track has proved more challenging with team Ferrari making changes that have stuck and helped them tear ahead for several races.

The current standing still has Hamilton out in front with 322 points followed by teammate Bottas with 249 then Ferrari's Leclerc with 215 closely followed by Red Bull's Verstappen at 212 then Ferrari's Vettel with 194. That places Mercedes at the top with 571 points followed by Ferrari at 409 then Red Bull at 311.

While all those big players will no doubt entertain at Suzuka, it's worth keeping an eye out for Renault this weekend as the team is testing out a new front wing which it hopes will let it target the "big points".

Lewis Hamilton has won this Grand Prix race in both 2018 and 2017 as well as 2015 and 2014. Could he win more than two in a row this year or is this his gap year where teammate Bottas or Ferrari's Leclerc claw back some points?

You can see all the exciting racing using an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world – here's how.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how you can stream F1 live from the Japanese Grand Prix in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

How to live stream Japanese Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 has all the coverage exclusively this year, so ideal if you're already subscribed to Sky Sports. Using the Sky Go app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't want to subscribe to Sky just to watch this Grand Prix, then you can grab a Now TV Sports Pass instead. It costs £8.99 per day or £34 for a whole month that will let you catch all the practices, qualifying and the race itself and loads of other sport, to boot. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream Japanese Grand Prix 2019 in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

Watch the Japanese Grand Prix in the US: live stream F1

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to watch a Japanese GP F1 live stream in the Canada

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. Alternatively, you could try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials and don't require cable. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand