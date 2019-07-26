F1 live stream: how to watch the German Grand Prix 2019 online from anywhere

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and the trailing Formula 1 drivers are off to Germany. Mercedes can expect Ferrari to keep fighting back as Charles Leclerc, having taken third in the last race, will be hungry for more. And of course there's local boy Sebastian Vettel in the mix. Here's how to live stream F1 at the German Grand Prix from anywhere you are.

German Grand Prix 2019 - where and when Germany is the venue for the eleventh Grand Prix of the 2019 season, with a track 2.7 miles/4.5 km long that winds its way around the Hockenheimring. Practice 1 Friday, July 26 at 11am local time (10am BST, 2am PT, 5am ET). Practice 2 Friday, July 26 at at 3pm local time (2pm BST, 6am PT, 9am ET). Practice 3 Saturday, July 27 at 12pm local time (11am BST, 3am PT, 6am ET). Qualifying Saturday, July 27 at 3pm local time (2pm BST, 6am PT, 9am ET). The German Grand Prix Sunday, July 28 at 3.10pm local time (so that's 2.10pm BST, 6.10am PT, 9.10am ET).

The 2019 F1 season has reached Germany and with that the legendary Hockenheimring circuit. This track, used by the F1 since 1970, is set in the beauty of the surrounding forest and features some fast lap times despite lots of dramatic corners.

Last year saw Hamilton take the win as local lad Vettel slid out in the rain. Even a four-time world champion can be caught out at Turn 11 near the stadium section, so that's definitely worth keeping a close eye on this year.

This race marks the 125th anniversary of Mercedes motorsport, so expect the team to be on top form meaning both Hamilton and teammate Bottas will be racing at their best. But Ferrari will not only have upstart Leclerc fighting hard but also veteran Vettel.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said: "For us, the German Grand Prix is first and foremost Sebastian’s home race. Therefore we really hope to do well at Hockenheim, especially after last year’s race here, when the win escaped us at the end of a weekend where our performance was definitely up to the task."

This should be a really intense race with lots of high-pace action, that you get to enjoy. Yup, you can stream F1 live from anywhere in the world – read on to find out how where you are.

How to watch the German Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how you can stream F1 live from the German Grand Prix in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

How to live stream German Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 has all the coverage exclusively this year, so ideal if you're already subscribed to Sky Sports. Using the Sky Go app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't want to subscribe to Sky just to watch this Grand Prix, then you can grab a Now TV Sports Pass instead. It costs £8.99 per day or £14.99 for a whole week that will let you catch all the practices, qualifying and the race itself. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream German Grand Prix 2019 in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

Watch the German Grand Prix in the US: live stream F1

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to watch a German GP F1 live stream in the Canada

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. Alternatively, you could try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials and don't require cable. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand