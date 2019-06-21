F1 live stream: how to watch the French Grand Prix 2019 online from anywhere

It's the eighth race of the 2019 Formula 1 Grand Prix season and this time it's the French tarmac that is set to take a beating. This is the place to be if you want to find out how to live stream F1 action from wherever you are in the world. You can also learn what's happened so far and what to expect from the next big Formula 1 race.

French Grand Prix 2019 - where and when France is the venue for the eighth Grand Prix of the 2019 season, with a track 3.6 miles/5.8 km long that winds its way around the Circuit Paul Ricard. Below are the times you need to know, with the local French time listed first. Practice 1 - Friday, June 21 at 11am local time (meaning 10am BST, 2am PT, 5am ET). Practice 2 - Friday, June 21 at 3pm local time (for 2pm BST, 6am PT, 9am ET). Practice 3 - Saturday, June 22 at 12pm local time (meaning 11am BST, 3am PT, 6am ET). Qualifying - Saturday, June 22 at 3pm local time (for 2pm BST, 6am PT, 9am ET). The French Grand Prix - Sunday, June 23 at 3.10pm local time (so that's 2.10pm BST, 6.10am PT, 9.10am ET).

The 2019 F1 season has arrived on French soil where the Paul Ricard track will offer high-speed racing on its lengthy circuit with powerful 5G corners. All that is just a 10km drive away from the French Riviera, but the drivers are going to have to earn that first.

This race begins with Lewis Hamilton still leading the charge with 162 points followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas with 133 points then Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with 100 points.

Ferrari was hoping to use its car advantages at Canada thanks to the track suiting them. They came so close, but a controversial stewards' decision denied Vettel top spot on the podium. Now the focus is to just make sure Mercedes' unbeaten run is broken.

All that tension should make for an exciting race and you can stream F1 live from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the French Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how you can stream F1 live from the French Grand Prix in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

How to stream F1 live from France in the UK:

Sky Sports F1 has all the coverage exclusively this year (except the British Grand Prix), so ideal if you're already subscribed to Sky Sports. Using the Sky Go app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't want to subscribe to Sky just to watch this Grand Prix, then you can grab a Now TV Sports Pass instead wit daily and weekly passes available. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream the French Grand Prix in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch the French Grand Prix in the US:

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to watch a French F1 live stream in the Canada:

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand