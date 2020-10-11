F1 live stream: how to watch free 2020 Eifel Grand Prix and from anywhere

A Formula 1 Grand Prix today returns to the Nürburgring for the first time since 2013 for the inaugural Eifel Grand Prix. And the best bit is that it's actually FREE to watch on YouTube in some regions! Follow our guide to live stream F1 online and watch the Eifel Grand Prix wherever you are this weekend.

Eifel Grand Prix F1 live stream details The Eifel Grand Prix starts at 2.10pm local time this Sunday, which is 1.10pm BST / 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT. Fans can tune in for FREE on YouTube in some countries - scroll down for full details. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN, on a money-back free 30-day trial.

Last year's rain-soaked German GP was the race of the season, featuring a Mercedes meltdown on the day of their 125th anniversary celebrations, Vettel driving from P20 to P2, and the ultimate heartache for Nico Hülkenberg. And it's looking like we could have very similar conditions at the Nürburgring this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton has now won 69 races for Mercedes and 90 overall, and he could match Michael Schumacher's record of 91 victories this weekend. He's had an unhappy time of things of late, with schoolboy errors from his Mercedes team costing him victories at both Sochi and Monza in September. But Hamilton's famously good in wet weather and will fancy his chances to convert his second-place start to a historic victory.

He's still in the lead in the Drivers' Championship, 44 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Finn starts on pole today and will be desperate to close that gap and really make the last few races of this season truly competitive. The exciting youngsters Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc make up the second row of the grid.

Don't miss another second of the Formula action - read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix online from start to finish this week.

How to get a FREE Eifel GP F1 live stream on YouTube

F1 fans based in a selection of European countries can watch this weekend's Eifel GP for FREE via the F1 YouTube channel.

It's the first time a Grand Prix has been live streamed for free online, and F1 says it decided to partner with YouTube because it's looking for new ways to grow its fanbase.

The lucky territories are: Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

If you're from those countries but unluckily find yourself abroad this weekend, you can always try to tune in to the Eifel Grand Prix for free with the aid of one of the best VPNs, which can make it appear as if you're in a different location...

How to watch the Eifel Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Eifel GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one a VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Eifel Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

View Deal

How to watch the Eifel Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 10am BST on Friday for the first practice runs, 10.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 1pm on Saturday for qualifying, and 11.30am Sunday for the Eifel Grand Prix itself. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch an F1 Eifel Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Eifel Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Eifel Grand Prix live from 8.10am ET/5.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 6.30am ET/3.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 8.55am ET/5.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 9am ET/6am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a Eifel Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Eifel GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Eifel Grand Prix starts at 8.10am ET/5.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before starting at 9am ET/6am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get an Eifel Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix action from Germany. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. This Sunday, you can watch the Eifel GP live from 11.10pm AEDT. Before that, the first practice run on Friday, October 9 starts at 8pm AEDT and the second follows at midnight. On Saturday, the final practice is live from 9pm, while the all-important Eifel Grand Prix qualifying session starts at midnight. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Eifel GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Eifel Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start 1.10am NZT in the very early hours of Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.