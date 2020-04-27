Expanding beyond low code into automation: A Q&A with Appian

The COVID-19 Response Management app is Appian’s solution to help organizations capture and share information related to employee wellness during the coronavirus crisis. The application can be fully configured and adopted within two hours. It is also HIPAA-compliant and available at no cost.

Organizations are using the application to capture, share, and act upon information vital to the health and safety of their employees -- including health status, location, and any COVID-19 incident details. Also, the application can be used to quickly create a virtual “COVID-19 Help Department,” where employee volunteers can connect with and assist other employees that may need assistance (e.g. help with groceries, need a ride, etc.). The application also provides a central place for employees to retrieve timely resources related to the company's response efforts and policies.

Hundreds of the large organizations with over 1,000 employees have downloaded the application and many are already in production using Appian to manage their COVID-19 efforts including ThyssenKrupp, Maximus and the University of South Florida. One interesting case, in particular, comes from a top 10 healthcare provider in the US. They built an Appian application for their doctors to submit their COVID-19 patients for clinical trial treatments with a new drug. The drug has limited availability, so the firm is managing the patient intake and approval process for this trial using Appian. They built their application (without our help) in just 24 hours and have deployed it to thousands of doctors and all their medical centers.