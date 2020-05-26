Excited for The Last of Us 2? You won't want to miss Sony's next State of Play

Sony has announced that it's next State of Play will air on May 27, with the latest episode focusing on The Last of Us 2.

According to a PlayStation blog post, this 25-minute episode will provide an extensive look at the highly-anticipated sequel, ahead of its official release on June 19.

Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us 2, will "provide an extensive look at the gameplay, threats, and world of the game", in addition fans will get a chance to eyeball a never-before-seen extended gameplay sequence.

How to watch Sony's State of Play

You can tune in for Sony's State of Play livestream on May 27 at 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT (or 6am AEST on May 28). The stream will be available to watch on Twitch and YouTube.

Sony has clarified that there will be no PS5 news or updates in this new State of Play episode - the sole focus will be The Last of Us 2. However, there are rumors that we'll be hearing more about the PS5 on June 4, so hopefully we don't have much longer to wait until we find out more juicy details about Sony's next-gen console.

The Last of Us 2 will release exclusively for PS4 on June 19 – see the best preorder prices for your region below.

