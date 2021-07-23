Every video game music track in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony took place on July 23, 2021, kicking off what is set to be a somewhat surreal, spectatorless Olympic Games that we're sure to never forget.
The Opening Ceremony was a spectacle that allowed Japan to showcase its culture on a global stage. However, we were somewhat surprised to find a huge (but often forgotten) element of Japanese culture represented during the ceremony.
The Opening Ceremony featured nearly 20 video game tracks, from games including Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, which played as each country entered the Olympic Stadium. In true Olympic spirit, we've rounded up each of the tracks featured below - so you can stop scratching your head as to where you might have heard that jingle from before. Here's every video game music track featured in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony video game music list
- Dragon Quest: Introduction: Lotto Theme
- Final Fantasy: Victory Fanfare
- Tales of Series: Sley's theme - Guru
- Monster Hunter: Proof of Hero
- Kingdom hearts: Olympus Coliseum
- Chrono Trigger: Frog's Theme
- Ace Combat: First Flight
- Tales of Series: Royal Capital - Dignified
- Monster Hunter: Wind of Departure
- Chrono Trigger: Robo's Theme
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Star Light Zone
- Winning Eleven: eFootball Walk On Theme
- Final Fantasy: Main Theme
- Phantasy Star Universe: Guardians
- Kingdom Hearts: Hero's Fanfare
- Gradius (Nemesis): 01 Act 1-1
- NieR: Song of the Ancients
- Saga Series: Saga Series Medley 2016
- Soulcalibur: The Brave New Stage of History
Opinion: gaming on the main stage
It's fantastic to see gaming represented on a global stage such as the Olympics opening ceremony - even if the BBC presenters claimed viewers may recognize these tracks from "their children" playing these games.
Gaming is a huge part of Japanese culture, remaining the home of major publishers including Nintendo, PlayStation and Sega (to name but a few) and so we're glad to see it wasn't skipped over in the opening ceremony - in fact it played quite a large part.
Here at TechRadar we wish all those competing in Tokyo 2020 the best of luck.
