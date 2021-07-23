Every video game music track in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony took place on July 23, 2021, kicking off what is set to be a somewhat surreal, spectatorless Olympic Games that we're sure to never forget.

The Opening Ceremony was a spectacle that allowed Japan to showcase its culture on a global stage. However, we were somewhat surprised to find a huge (but often forgotten) element of Japanese culture represented during the ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony featured nearly 20 video game tracks, from games including Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, which played as each country entered the Olympic Stadium. In true Olympic spirit, we've rounded up each of the tracks featured below - so you can stop scratching your head as to where you might have heard that jingle from before. Here's every video game music track featured in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony video game music list

Dragon Quest: Introduction: Lotto Theme

Final Fantasy: Victory Fanfare

Tales of Series: Sley's theme - Guru

Monster Hunter: Proof of Hero

Kingdom hearts: Olympus Coliseum

Chrono Trigger: Frog's Theme

Ace Combat: First Flight

Tales of Series: Royal Capital - Dignified

Monster Hunter: Wind of Departure

Chrono Trigger: Robo's Theme

Sonic the Hedgehog: Star Light Zone

Winning Eleven: eFootball Walk On Theme

Final Fantasy: Main Theme

Phantasy Star Universe: Guardians

Kingdom Hearts: Hero's Fanfare

Gradius (Nemesis): 01 Act 1-1

NieR: Song of the Ancients

Saga Series: Saga Series Medley 2016

Soulcalibur: The Brave New Stage of History

Opinion: gaming on the main stage

(Image credit: IOC)

It's fantastic to see gaming represented on a global stage such as the Olympics opening ceremony - even if the BBC presenters claimed viewers may recognize these tracks from "their children" playing these games.

Gaming is a huge part of Japanese culture, remaining the home of major publishers including Nintendo, PlayStation and Sega (to name but a few) and so we're glad to see it wasn't skipped over in the opening ceremony - in fact it played quite a large part.

Here at TechRadar we wish all those competing in Tokyo 2020 the best of luck.