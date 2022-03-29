Every movie and TV show coming to Prime Video in April 2022

Audio player loading…

April 2022 is shaping up to be a quiet month for Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service enjoyed a bumper March with its multiple movie and TV offerings, but the fourth month of the year is looking pretty slim by comparison.

While March brought us the likes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Upload season 2, and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Prime Video's upcoming slate is small by its standards. Still, that doesn't mean the streamer's forthcoming film and TV series are any less impressive, so there's plenty to be excited about.

A new cowboy-centric mystery TV show – Outer Range – starring none other than Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2) is on the way, while Chris Pine and Thadiwe Newton lock horns in an espionage thriller flick called All the Old Knives. The underrated animated drama series, Undone, is back for its second season, too.

But there are other notable Prime Video shows, movies, and third-party content coming to Amazon's streamer in April 2022. Here, then, is what you need to know about Prime Video's small screen offerings before we wave goodbye to March.

Prime Video in April 2022: the highlights

Speed

When to stream it: Friday, April 1

Want to want the action-thriller that launched the careers of Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077, The Matrix) and Sandra Bullock (The Lost City, Gravity) for the umpteenth time? Or, if you've somehow not seen it before, for the first time ever? Of course you do.

For anyone who doesn't know, the premise of Speed is very simple: it revolves around a bus laced with explosives, and said vehicle will explode if its speed falls below 50 miles per hour. We know, it's shockingly straightforward.

It may sound like a dumb movie – in some ways, it is – but there's no denying that Speed is just good fun. Reeves and Bullock revel in their respective roles as police officer Jack Traven and everyday citizen Annie Porter, while Dennis Hopper is unexpectedly chilling and deranged as the antagonistic Howard Payne.

Speed earned rave reviews upon its initial 1994 release, going on to be a commercial success worldwide and landing Oscar wins in the Best Sound and Best Sound Effects Editing categories. Sure, its sequel was an unmitigated disaster at the box office, but Speed is a bonafide blockbuster that deserves to be seen. If nothing else, it spawned one of the best Simpsons jokes of all-time – that in itself makes Speed worth a viewing or two.

All the Old Knives

When to stream it: Friday, April 8

Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) and Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Reminiscence) star as one-time colleagues and lovers in a spy thriller that's sure to entice fans of the genre.

Based on Olen Steinhauer's novel of the same name, All the Old Knives will see Pine's veteran operative Henry Pelham given the unenviable task of locating a mole in the CIA's Vienna station after a leaked document costs the lives of more than 100 agents (and their loved ones). Pelham's globetrotting adventure eventually leads to a reunion with Newton's Celia Harrison but, as the pair get reacquainted in more ways than one, it soon becomes clear that there's more to Pelham's mission than meets the eye.

Laurence Fishburne (John Wick, The Matrix) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) play supporting roles in the espionage movie. Here's hoping it's not a 'by the books' style spy thriller that we've already seen before.

Outer Range

When to stream it: Friday, April 15

Now this could be a surprise hit for Prime Video – both in April and for 2022 as a whole. Outer Range stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming-based rancher whose life is turned upside down by a supernatural mystery.

The Abbotts, who are already reeling from the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca, find themselves embroiled in a land dispute with arch rivals in the Tillerson family at the start of the series. But, when an untimely death causes tensions to mount in the wider community, and an inexplicable black hole suddenly materializes in the Abbott family's back yard, Royal finds himself fighting for his family and future as secrets and mysteries unravel themselves in equal measure.

Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) are just some of the other top talent attached to this project. The first two episodes of the eight-part TV show will premiere on April 15, with subsequent two-episode instalments arriving weekly after that.

Undone season 2

When to stream it: Friday, April 29

An underrated adult animated series that debuted in September 2019, the Rosa Salazar-starring Undone returns for its second season after more than two years in the wilderness.

For those unfamiliar with the TV series: Salazar plays Alma Winograd-Diaz, a woman who seemingly develops time travel abilities after a near-fatal car crash. Buoyed by her supposed new superpowers, Alma sets out to discover the truth behind the death of her father – Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk – after years of being left in the dark.

Or so Alma thinks. With a history of mental health problems – most notably schizophrenia – running through her family, Alma may not actually be imbued with superhuman abilities. Despite the protestations of her mom, sister, and boyfriend, Alma continues her journey down the rabbit hole that is her dad's untimely demise, but she may not like what she finds.

Undone's second season seems set to pick up directly after the first season's finale – we won't spoil the surprise here – and it should be on your watch list if you haven't checked it out already. The show's use of rotoscoping animation – coupled with its multi-genre psychological thriller, semi-horror, comedy, and drama aspects – stand it out among its peers. Go and catch up now before its second season arrives.

Prime Video in April 22: all content

Everything coming to Prime Video in April 202

A Very British Scandal season is coming to Prime Video in North America and Australasia. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Here's the complete – albeit brief – rundown of every film and TV show coming to Prime Video in April 2022:

April 1

Hacks

I, Robot

Joe Bell

Luxe Listings Sydney season 2 (Prime Video Original)

April 2

Speed

April 7

Laura Pausini: Pleased to Meet You (Prime Video Orginal)

April 8

All the Old Knives (Prime Video Original)

April 15

It Takes Three

Outer Range season 1 (Prime Video Original)

Verdict season 1 (Prime Video Original)

April 22

A Very British Scandal season 2 (Prime Video Original; launching in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand only)

April 28

Bang Bang Baby season 1 (Prime Video Original)

April 29