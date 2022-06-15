Ever wanted to play Doom in Minecraft? This player built an in-game PC just for that

Audio player loading…

One dedicated player made use of a Minecraft mod to do pull off the extraordinary feat of building a PC and then running Doom on it.

Reddit user onesnowcrow posted a video showing how the player ordered computer parts through Minecraft's in-game satellite internet, had them air-dropped, assembled it, installed Windows 98, and then demonstrated its power by first using the Paint program and then running and playing Doom.

It’s become a popular internet trend for years now to see how many ways and how many different mediums you can play the legacy first-person shooter, but this is definitely one of the most creative. You can check out the video here (opens in new tab).

Analysis: 'Doom' modding and beyond

Someone gets Something-something to run Doom has launched into meme infamy at this point as people all over the world use all sorts of non-Doom-playing things to in fact do just that.

Like the time someone played the game through a pregnancy test or when Doom ran through someone’s Twitter profile. It’s clear that the “but can it run Doom?” challenge has been taken very seriously by a lot of creative developers.

And sometimes the challenge is taken beyond Doom, as one inventive person made the entire Pokemon Red version playable through their own Twitter avatar. Not to mention the more recent ‘Twitch plays Elden Ring’ that was inspired by the famous ‘Twitch Plays Pokemon’ event.