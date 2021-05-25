Europa League final 2021: date, time, watch free Villarreal vs Man United live stream and from anywhere

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to take the final step to securing his first piece of silverware since taking the helm at Old Trafford, as his side take on Unai Emery's Villareal in Poland.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man United vs Villarreal live stream and catch all the Europa League final action from anywhere - including ways that you can watch for FREE.

Having cast aside the disappointment of dropping into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, United have gone on to look imperious on the route to tonight's final, negotiating tricky ties against Real Sociedad and Italian giants AC Milan and Roma.

Villarreal have meanwhile been in the Europa League since the group stage and are unbeaten in the 14 matches they've played in this season’s competition, winning 12 of those games. They secured their place in tonight's showpiece showdown by impressively seeing off Arsenal in the semis, thus preventing a clean-sweep of Premier League sides competing in the finals of this season's major tournaments.

United will nevertheless present by far the toughest challenge the Spanish side will have faced in this year's tournament, despite question marks having over key Reds' defender Harry Maguire.

With the attacking threat of Edinson Cavani, supported by Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, United are likely to go out all guns blazing from the start.

Villarreal will draw inspiration from the fact that United have always drawn a blank against them in the previous meetings - in the five previous encounters between the two teams, the Premier League side have failed to score against the Spanish side.

The match marks the first time Villarreal have competed in a major European final, while it will be the eighth occasion United have played in such a match - the second most of any English clubs behind Liverpool (14).

So here's how to watch a Europa League final Villarreal vs Man United live stream from anywhere in the world. Keep reading to see the best ways to catch it.

How to watch Europa League final from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Europa League final online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad for this match, you probably won't be able to watch Villarreal vs Man United match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream the Europa League final live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

How to watch Villarreal vs Man United: live stream Europa League final FREE in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has shown all the action from this season's Europa League, and it will be showing the Villarreal vs Man United final too. However, just like last year (and the year before, and the year before that...) BT Sport will let anyone in the UK watch the Europa League final for FREE, via the BT Sport website, BT Sport YouTube channel and its app. Alternatives include Virgin Media channel 532 for 4K, and streaming devices such as PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs and Amazon Fire. The Europa League final kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST on Wednesday, May 26. If you're interested in subscribing, BT Sport also offers plenty of other live sports coverage, including rugby, MotoGP and MLB. It's available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done, pricey) contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Europa League final coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Villarreal vs Man United: live stream Europa League final soccer in the US

In the US, the Europa League final is being shown by CBS and its Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. However, the service is currently offering a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch the Europa League final without paying a cent. The Villarreal vs Man United game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 26. How to watch Europa League final without cable For cord-cutters, another excellent option is FuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. Watch the Europa League final online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you tune in from anywhere in the world.

How to get a Villarreal vs Man United live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Europa League matches have been broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. It's live streamed every single game of the competition so far - and it's also the place to watch the Villarreal vs Man United Europa League final, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday, May 26. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Villarreal vs Man United: live stream Europa League final in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has been home to every single Europa League fixture this season - and the final is no exception. You'll need to get up early or stay up (very) late, though, as the Villarreal vs Man United kick-off time is 5am AEST on the morning Thursday, May 27. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to watch Optus Sport's Europa League final coverage, you can use a quality VPN to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Villarreal vs Man United in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League final in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which has been showing all the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition. You'll have to be up early for the big Villarreal vs Man United game, however, because kick-off is set for 7am NZST on the morning of Thursday, May 27. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Villarreal vs Man United and watch the Europa League final in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is showing the Europa League final, just as it's shown the biggest games of the 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Villarreal vs Man United set for 12.30am IST on Wednesday night / Thursday morning.

Where is the Europa League final going to be played?

Home to Ekstraklasa side Lechia Gdańsk, the 43,615-capacity Stadion Energa Gdańsk in Gdańsk, Poland will hosts this year's Europa League showpiece finale.

The stadium was originally been intended to be the host venue for the 2020 final, only for the COVID-19 outbreak to scupper those plans, with the 2019/20 tournament's closing rounds staged in Germany instead.

Are fans allowed to go to the Europa League final?

Thanks to coronavirus restrictions, spectators numbers for the match have been capped at of 25% of the stadium's capacity.

Up to 9,500 spectators will be allowed in the ground, with each finalist having received 2,000 tickets apiece, with a further 2,000 tickets being sold to the general public.

Unsurprisingly, all tickets for the final were snapped up within moments of going on sale.

Who won last year's Europa League?

Last year's final at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne saw Sevilla win the Europa League for a remarkable sixth time in 15 years, with the Spanish side beating Italian giants Inter Milan 3-2.

An own goal by former Man United forward Romelu Lukaku proved the decisive blow in a tight and entertaining match up.

Who has won the most Europa League titles?

Europa League specialists Sevilla hold the record for the most victories in the tournament, having lifted the trophy six times since its inception as replacement for the UEFA Cup in 2009.