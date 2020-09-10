Equinix hit by ransomware attack

Data center giant Equinix has revealed its systems were hit by an apparent ransomware attack.

Although it didn't identify which specific systems were affected, the company released a statement stating that it was “currently investigating a security incident we detected that involves ransomware on some of our internal systems.”

"Our data centers and our service offerings, including managed services, remain fully operational, and the incident has not affected our ability to support our customers," the post added, noting that future updates would be added when ready.

Equinix ransomware

Equinix offers a range of data center and networking systems and services to customers, including a range of managed services.

The company's statement notes that as most of its customers operate their own equipment within Equinix data centers, this incident would have had had no impact on their operations, and that the data on their equipment at Equinix would have been protected.

"The security of the data in our systems is always a top priority and we intend to take all necessary actions, as appropriate, based on the results of our investigation," the company added, noting that it had also reported the incident to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Ransomware has remained a popular attack vector for criminals in recent months, offering potentially huge gains for successful assaults.

Recent research found that 65% of global organisations had reported a ransomware infection last year, with phishing-driven ransomware attacks increasing notably in 2019, thanks in part, to popular RaaS offering GrandCrab – which is estimated to have generated over $2bn in ransom payments.

Ransomware attacks have grown in frequency in recent years and have the potential to cause significant disruption, as highlighted by the recent assault on fitness giant Garmin.

The incident caused the company to suffer a worldwide service outage that spanned multiple days, preventing users from uploading exercise data to Garmin Connect and using its aviation navigation service, FlyGarmin.

