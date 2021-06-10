Epic Games Store’s next free game could be its biggest giveaway ever

The Epic Games Store has given away some seriously choice freebies in the past, including the likes of GTA V, but it might be about to top them all with the next free game offer supposedly in line: Remedy’s Control.

As you can imagine, some gamers out there are losing their minds at the prospect of gaining Control for free – but bear very firmly in mind this is seriously airy rumor territory.

The speculation comes from Mydealz.de, a German deals site, and while that sounds shakier than – er, a salt-shaker in an earthquake, perhaps – this source did flag up the previous Epic Games freebie, Frostpunk (and apparently others before).

Wccftech highlighted this one, along with several posts on Reddit, and as mentioned there’s a lot of excitement because Control is regarded as a truly great game. Not only that, but it’s an impressive showcase for those who have an Nvidia RTX graphics card and want to try out some ray tracing plus DLSS goodness.

As we observed in our review, Remedy’s action-adventure might start off a little slow, but soon pulls you in deep with its seriously compelling storyline and a top-notch combat system, plus those gorgeous visuals on top.

Put it this way, it’s one that we can see a lot of people claiming if this does indeed turn out to be true. At any rate, we’ll know in just under a couple of hours, as Frostpunk – the current freebie – expires at 11am ET (4pm UK time). Which reminds us, if you want Frostpunk and haven’t yet made a move, best get your (ice) skates on…