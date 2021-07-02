England vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch quarter-final free and from anywhere at Euro 2020

England and Ukraine beat history and huge mental hurdles to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. The Three Lions overcame Germany in a knockout game for the first time since '66, and the Blue and Yellow won a knockout game for the first time ever. Both teams are riding high on momentum, so follow our guide to watch an England vs Ukraine live stream and follow the Euro 2020 quarter-final from anywhere on Saturday.

England vs Ukraine Euro 2020 live stream Date: Saturday, July 3 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy Free live streams: BBC iPlayer Global live streams: ABC/ESPN3 via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Gareth Southgate's men might finally be starting to believe after a spectre-banishing victory, goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sparking delirious scenes at Wembley. They're yet to concede a goal at the tournament and are the favorites to reach the final on this side of the draw, but a tradition of underachievement means they can't afford to take anything for granted.

Artem Dovbyk's 121st minute winner against Sweden was the stuff of fairytales for Ukraine, whose risky, open style of play has provided some cracking moments.

The victory came at a price though, Artem Besedin sustaining fractures and ligament damage in a horrific challenge. Andriy Shevchenko's men have relished their underdog tag, and will be striving to do their stricken striker proud in their biggest game yet.

There'll be only one more spot in the semi-finals, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get an England vs Ukraine live stream and watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

How to watch a FREE England vs Ukraine live stream online in the UK

In the UK, England vs Ukraine is being shown on BBC One, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. The build-up starts at 7pm. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream England vs Ukraine free by firing up BBC iPlayer, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, BBC iPlayer doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. If you're not in the UK right now, you can use a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to live stream England vs Ukraine from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch England vs Ukraine in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and both networks are showing the England vs Ukraine game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you have them as part of your cable package, you can also live stream England vs Ukraine directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website. How to watch England vs Ukraine without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream England vs Ukraine in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, but be warned that you've got an extremely late night or early morning ahead if you plan to watch England vs Ukraine, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Sunday morning. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch England vs Ukraine: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the England vs Ukraine game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an England vs Ukraine live stream, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand