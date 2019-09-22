England vs Tonga live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

England kickstart their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign with a tricky first encounter against Tonga. The 2003 champions will be favourites of course, but they'd be fools to go into this one with too much over-confidence. Keep reading to discover how to get an England vs Tonga live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Live stream England vs Tonga - where and when The awesome Sapporo Dome hosts this pool C game. It can host around 42,000 people and English football fans will have fond memories of beating Argentina there at the 2002 World Cup. This one is due to start at 7.15pm local time today. So that's 11.15am BST in the UK and 11.15pm if you're watching in Tonga.

As ever, there is so much expectation resting on the shoulders of Eddie Jones's England team as they go in to Japan '19. Having had that taste of glory 16 years ago, they'll be desperate to take the Web Ellis Cup home with them this year, too.

Owen Farrell will lead out the XV and needs to have his best kicking boots with him for this one. But there's class all over the pitch - think Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola in the pack, Joe Cokanasiga and Jonny May on the wings - as well as from the so-called 'finishers' on the bench. England are looking like a phenomenal force - can they go all the way this year?

Tonga will want to give them a bloody nose early on (probably both metaphorically and literally). The tournament's smallest nation in population doesn't do justice to the sheer size of their players, and they've missed only one Rugby World Cup since its inception in 1987. Former Australian number 8 Toutai Kefu has the reins, and he'll be looking to Newcastle Falcons scrum-half Sonatane Takulua to pull the strings on the field and expose his out of form opposite number Ben Youngs.

So which way will it go? Will England complete a regulation opening victory, or can Tonga spring a massive surprise? Thanks to TechRadar's England vs Tonga live stream guide you can discover how to watch this showdown from your corner of the Earth.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

Watching from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, the US or Canada? Then keep scrolling to discover who's showing the match in your country. But if you're abroad this weekend and still want to watch your domestic coverage, then you'll soon find it's geo-blocked by the broadcaster meaning you can't watch it.

At least you wouldn't be able to, if it weren't for the magic (OK, not actual magic) of a VPN. A Virtual Private Network let's you change the IP address of your laptop, phone, tablet or TV streaming device meaning that you can change it back to one that's in your home country and watch the rugby as if you were back there. It's ridiculously easy to do, too.

How to stream the England match live in the UK for FREE

ITV is carrying every single match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live and for free. Kick-off in the UK is a reasonable 11.15am with the main ITV channel your destination on TV (as well as, of course, the ITV Hub and apps if watching this one online). Outside the UK today but still want to watch that ITV coverage? Get yourself a a VPN, connect to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home. Simple!

How to watch England vs Tonga: live stream in Australia

Aussies (and expats living Down Under) will have to pay to watch this one live on TV or online. Fox Sports has the coverage starting from 8.15pm AEST. Or, if you don't have a Fox subscription the other option is streaming service Kayo Sports, which starts from $25 per month. It's a growing force in watching sport Down Under with an ever expanding catalogue of content. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a Tonga vs England live stream in New Zealand

We get the feeling you'll probably know this by now...there's no free-to-air option in New Zealand to watch this match live. Sorry! You'll need to head to Spark Sport. You can pay either $24.99 for this match only, or just go for the Tournament Pass $89.99 that gets you a live stream of every single match of the Rugby World Cup. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage, you can use one of our favourite VPNs and then watch it from another nation altogether. You can catch all of the action at 10.15pm in New Zealand.

How to live stream England vs Tonga in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. It's an early kick-off for you, though...6.15am ET /3.15am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada