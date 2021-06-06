England vs Romania live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 warm-up online from anywhere

The Three Lions' final warm-up match ahead of Euro 2020 will see Gareth Southgate's men looking to improve upon their slightly unconvincing 1-0 midweek win over Austria. Follow our guide to watch a England vs Romania live stream and catch all the international football action wherever you are today.

It's a match that likely to see wholesale changes for England's starting eleven with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United players returning from their exploits in the Champions League and Europa League finals.

While providing one last chance for the fringe players already picked for the squad to impress Southgate, the withdrawal of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold through injury also means that a spot in the final 26-man selection is now up for grabs.

Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White have all remained part of England's training camp despite not being selected in the final squad, and a strong showing here could see them snatch a coveted last spot as Alexander-Arnold's replacement.

Wednesday's warm-up against Austria was a sometimes less than friendly bruising encounter, with England making hard work of their win, which came via a strike from Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka. This encounter should be no less tough, with Romania looking to bounce back that after losing to Georgia in midweek and likely keen to prove a point after missing out on qualification from this summer's tournament.

It's time to set the tone for the Euros, so read on for how to watch an England vs Romania live stream for FREE right now.

More football: how to watch a Euro 2020 live stream from anywhere

How to watch England vs Romania: live stream FREE in the UK

The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Romania is being shown live on ITV (STV in Scotland). The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. England vs Romania kicks off at 5pm BST, with ITV's coverage getting underway at 4.15pm. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch England vs Romania from outside your country

Scroll down for the ways you can watch England vs Romania online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream England vs Romania from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Throw in a robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

Can you live stream England vs Romania in the US?

Unfortunately (and rather strangely) it doesn't look like England vs Romania is being shown by any broadcasters in the US. Your best bet, therefore, is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a live stream from elsewhere. The game is due to kick off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday afternoon.

More great sport: here's how to get a NBA playoffs live stream

Can you live stream England vs Romania in Canada?

It's bad news for soccer fans in the Great White North too, with no obvious way to live stream England vs Romania in Canada. The game kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT, and your only way to not miss out on the action may be to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from another region.

How to watch an England vs Romania live stream in Australia

It's a similar story for footie fans Down Under as well, with no confirmed broadcaster for this England vs Romania friendly in Australia. If your desperate to watch this Euro 2020 build-up match, your only alternative is likely to using a VPN as set out above, in order to watch a broadcast from another region. Should you go down this route its a 2am AEST kick-off on Monday morning.

How to live stream England vs Romania in New Zealand