England vs Denmark live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations League from anywhere

It wasn’t pretty, but England bagged an unlikely 2-1 win over Belgium on Sunday, propelling them one point ahead of the Red Devils at the top of Group A2 midway through the group stage. Tonight the Three Lions face a solid Denmark side that features some very familiar names - read on for your full guide to getting a England vs Denmark live stream in the Nations League, no matter where in the world you are.

England vs Denmark live stream Wednesday's Nations League Group A2 clash is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST - making it a 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT kick-off in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

There’s no arguing against the result, but as far as performances go it wasn’t exactly edge of your seat stuff. After an entertaining showing in the Wales friendly last week, Gareth Southgate reverted back to extreme caution for the visit of Belgium, starting three right-backs in a five-man defence behind defensive midfielders Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice. And England won!

Whether that was down to the team’s setup or a dubiously disallowed Belgium goal, dodgy penalty decision and heavily deflected winner, however, is open to debate.

Denmark rode some luck of their own as they beat Iceland 3-0 at the weekend to go two points behind Belgium in third, surviving a first half onslaught before a freak own goal gave them the lead seconds before the break. A one-man break then saw Christian Eriksen run almost the full length of the pitch unopposed to double their lead, and Robert Skov wrapped up the victory with a delightful curler into the top corner.

England vs Denmark could turn into a game of chicken, with both sides generally happy to sit back and try to hit their opponents on the break. The reverse fixture last month made for grim viewing, a goalless draw in which very little of note ever threatened to happen, but with a victory behind them, here’s hoping tonight’s clash is a little easier on the eye. And a possible return for England frontman Harry Kane.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch England vs Denmark online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch England vs Denmark from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the England vs Denmark game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.

How to watch England vs Denmark live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with England vs Denmark set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the game on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those of you without a subscription, Now TV is your best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, NFL, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

England vs Denmark live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show England vs Denmark, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT. However, it won't be available on any of its linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN+. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. US residents currently outside the country can still access ESPN+ by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch an England vs Denmark live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of England vs Denmark in the Nations League if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 5.45am AEDT on Thursday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can you live stream England vs Denmark in Canada?

The bad news for Canadian soccer fans is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

How to live stream England vs Denmark in New Zealand

England vs Denmark is being aired on Sky Sport 7, with kick-off at 7.45am NZT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

