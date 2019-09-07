England vs Bulgaria live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 qualifier football from anywhere

International football is back! It's been a while coming, but Euro 2020 qualifying football returns this week with England seeking to maintain their 100% winning record. We're delighted that it's on free-to-air TV in the UK - although you'll need to keep scrolling to see how to live stream England vs Bulgaria wherever you are in the world.

England vs Bulgaria – where and when England's Euro 2020 qualifying match against Bulgaria is being held at the majestic Wembley Stadium in West London. Kick-off is at 5pm BST (which is midday ET, 9am PT and 2am Sunday morning AEST).

Gareth Southgate's England come into the game still with a lot of goodwill from fans who remember last year's World Cup campaign fondly. Since then, they put 10 goals past the Czech Republic and Montenegro in qualifying, but were beaten easily by the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League.

Harry Kane will of course lead them from the front and Raheem Stirling has now become England's most dangerous player. Leicester City's James Maddison looks set to play a key part in midfield alongside fellow young guns Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice. Expect Jordan Pickford to start in goal, despite his mistakes in Portugal and some fierce competition.

For Bulgaria, long gone are the days of Hristo Stoichkov and Yordan Letchkov. Bulgarian football has been in the doldrums for quite a while now - the nation are 60th in the FIFA World Rankings below the likes of Congo and Jamaica. They haven't appeared in a major tournament now for over 20 years, and it will take a big effort from the likes of captain Ivelin Popov and experienced defender Nikolay Bodurov to end that drought.

So can England come up with the goals they need to claim an expected third win on the trot? Or can Bulgaria come up with a surprise result? Find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of England vs Bulgaria Euro 2020 qualifying football wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream England vs Bulgaria from outside your country

If you're in the UK, US or Australia today, then your viewing options are set out in simple black-and-white below.

But it's not so straightforward if you try and watch the game from abroad, as you'll likely be faced with a very unhelpful geo-block.

As long as it complies with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs, you can always use a VPN to get around the block. A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. So for example, UK residents can watch the ITV coverage from abroad as if they were back at home. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and take advantage of the 30 day money back guarantee and three month FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

How to stream the England game live in the UK

Great news! Unlike the Nations League, England's Euro 2020 qualifiers will all be shown on free-to-air TV and ITV has bagged the exclusive rights. Kick-off is at 5pm and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices. Not in the UK today and want to get the UK broadcast? Then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

Live stream England vs Bulgaria in the US for FREE

Subscription service ESPN+ has got the coverage of England vs Bulgaria live - kick-off is at midday ET and 9am PT. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You can sign up for ESPN+ by following this link. Again, you're looking at needing a VPN service if you're outside the US today but still want to catch the ESPN action as if you were back in the US.

How to live stream England vs Bulgaria in Australia