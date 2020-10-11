Eagles vs Steelers live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere now

While the Steelers sat last week out after the Titans had their own outbreak of COVID-19, the unbeaten Pittsburgh team are looking to return to work with a new hunger after a close-call with the Texans in week 3. The Eagles are 1-2-1 this season, with an offence that still hasn't really found its rhythm. If they can take advantage of the Steelers' favor for the blitz, however, there may be some deep field movement for Philadelphia this week. Read on to find out how to get an Eagles vs Steelers live stream and watch NFL week 5 online.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers live stream The Steelers vs Eagles game will kick-off on Sunday October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST). You'll find plenty of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

The Eagles arguably found their footing with a few of their younger players in last week's upset against the Super Bowl-fresh 49ers. If they can build on that emerging spark from week 3, we might see a repeat in this weekend's matchup.

With a struggling offence, the Eagles need to make the most of every opportunity afforded to them. That's what worked for them last week with Alex Singleton returning an interception for an incredible touchdown that ultimately secured the final winning score. Roethlisberger has only thrown one interception so far this season, though, so those opportunities may be few and far between.

With Roethlisberger out last season due to an elbow industry, the state of the Steelers' veteran quarterback was unknown at the start of the season. While a few mistakes saw the Steelers offence still warming up in early weeks, it wasn't anything Pittsburgh couldn't recover from. Nevertheless, the mistakes the Eagles need to put some scores on the board have come from the Steelers in the past, and they could well happen again this week.

Follow our guide to watch the Eagles vs Steelers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch the Eagles vs Steelers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN is the world's best VPN for streaming NFL

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Eagles vs Steelers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

This weekend's Eagles vs Steelers game is being shown on Fox, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. You'll be able to watch via your cable package, or jump online and stream through the Fox website. However, if you don't already have Fox on your cable subscription, it can be a costly addition for just NFL. If you're not interested in the other content on offer, we'd recommend picking up a subscription to FuboTV. It's the best place to watch NFL in the US this season, as it's the only service offering coverage from all channels broadcasting the games - CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. FuboTV costs $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE seven-day trial to take advantage of right now. That means you can watch the Steelers vs Eagles game free online this weekend. It's easy to cancel Fubo if you don't want to keep going with your membership after the trial ends, and you can get up and running quickly with major credit and debit cards and PayPal. If you're watching locally, you'll also be able to watch your home team on Yahoo Sports. Download the iOS or Android app for a free NFL live stream this weekend. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Eagles vs Steelers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

CTV Atlantic and CTV2 Ottawa will be broadcasting this weekend's Steelers vs Eagles game, so you'll want to tune in ahead of the 1pm ET (10am PT) kick-off. However, if you're looking to watch every game this season, it's worth picking up a subscription to DAZN. CTV and TSN are only showing select games this season, whereas DAZN offers every matchup as well as NFL Game Pass, RedZone and more (hello Premier League and Champions League soccer). You're getting all of that for CA$20 a month - $150 a year. But there's more - you'll also find a FREE 1-month TRIAL available right now as well. That makes this weekend's Eagles vs Steelers live stream absolutely free. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



Eagles vs Steelers live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is taking its new NFL Channel out for a spin this year, with up to six games broadcast live in the UK every week. Plus, you'll also find RedZone highlights each Sunday as well. Unfortunately, the Eagles vs Steelers game isn't available on Sky Sports this weekend, so UK fans should head over to NFL Game Pass Pro for a subscription. £143.99 nets you access to live season and post-season games, as well as NFL original content, RedZone access, and the Super Bowl. That's all the football you need to keep up with the 2020 / 2021 season, but if you don't need live coverage you can pick up a cheaper Essentials subscription and watch on demand. Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm BST on Sunday, October 11. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Eagles vs Steelers: live stream NFL in Australia

You can watch NFL games in Australia with pay TV provider Foxtel this season, which will be broadcasting from ESPN over the 2020 / 2021 season. If the couch has already been booked, you can also tune in with the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. You'll also find NFL games streaming on Kayo Sports this year, which offers up a range of games every week. For $25 a month you can get access on two devices, but you can also upgrade to three devices for $35. What's more, both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, today's Steelers vs Eagles game isn't being shown by either Foxtel or Kayo Sports, so Australian viewers will need to pick up an NFL Game Pass membership to watch live. Coverage will begin at 4am ACT on Monday October 12.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).