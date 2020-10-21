Dropbox now offers family plans for cloud storage and password management

Dropbox has announced a new way for families to keep their digital lives secure with the introduction of a new Dropbox Family plan. As part of the policy, up to six people can stay connected as part of one, single data storage plan.

Dropbox Family offers 2TB of storage, which is split across shared and individual folders. The Family Room can be accessed by all members, while individual folders are available for anyone that needs more privacy.

“With everyone and their stuff under one plan, it’s easy to stay in sync and keep important documents like emergency contacts close at hand when you need them the most,” the Dropbox blog read.

“To help you keep your digital lives secure and accessible on any device, Family includes additional products and features: Dropbox Passwords, Dropbox Vault, and computer backup. You can spend less time rummaging through paperwork to find what you need and more time with your family.”

Staying secure

The Dropbox Family plan also provides a great way of getting younger family members to understand the importance of using strong passwords. The Dropbox Passwords app allows every person using the plan to manage their account details across multiple apps and devices.

For more sensitive information, Dropbox Vault offers heightened protection. Vault creates a PIN-protected folder within your existing Dropbox account if there’s anything that you’d rather wasn’t snooped on. Even so, Vault users can grant emergency access to other Family Plan members by adding them as a trusted contact.

Perhaps most useful of all is Dropbox's newly announced Facebook integration, which will allow families to transfer social media photo libraries to Dropbox with just a few clicks of the mouse.

For anyone thinking of signing up, Dropbox Family is priced at $16.99/£16.99 per month.