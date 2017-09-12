Download of the day: Passpartout

In free indie game Passpartout, you play a penniless French artist, who must eke out a living and build a reputation selling works created using the equivalent of brightly coloured finger paints.

Draw a masterpiece using the simple Microsoft Paint style canvas on the left, set a price, and give it a name. The piece will then appear in the art gallery on the right, and customers will visit throughout the day to either spend their hard-earned Euros, or pass scathing judgement (apparently my doodle of a cat was "atrocious"),

Painting for numbers

Some patrons are looking for big name artists, some are seeking out new talent, and others only want something incredibly cheap to paper over the cracks in the wall. The value of your paintings is determined by several factors including how long you spent creating each one, and how experienced you are.

You must set your prices carefully to ensure you make enough money to pay the bills each week, or risk losing your creative space.

It's oddly compelling, but making a name for yourself won't happen overnight so don't be surprised if you sink a good few hours into it.

Download here: Passpartout

