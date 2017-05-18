Download of the day: FotoSketcher

FotoSketcher

Fotosketcher is a powerful image-editing app that transforms ordinary photos into works of art. Its highly customizable filters replicate traditional artistic media including watercolors, oil paints, pastels and pencils. The results are very impressive, and can be applied with just a couple of clicks.

How to use it

FotoSketcher is fast and free, and gives great results in moments. It provides over 20 artistic filters to transform your photos, plus a selection of canvas textures and borders to finish the look.

The default settings look great, but you can also adjust each filter using a simple set of sliders for options including brush stroke length and accuracy, and save these custom options as a preset for future use.

If your source photo isn’t quite ready to be transformed, FotoSketcher includes a crop tool to improve composition, plus luminosity, contrast, saturation and blur/sharpen options.

The app copes with even high-resolution photos admirably, and the finished ‘paintings’ look good enough to be printed on canvas using a service like PhotoBox and mounted on your wall.

FotoSketcher is completely free for commercial use, so you could even sell your creations online via eBay or Etsy. Give it a go - you'll be amazed what you can achieve with just a few clicks.

Download here: Fotosketcher