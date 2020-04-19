Don't want to wait for the iPhone 12? Here are 5 alternatives you can get now

For those holding out for Apple's next flagship phone, you could be waiting a while. Apple's system across the last decade has been to launch its new handsets in the month of September, leaving a good few months in-between right now and Apple's next big upgrade.

So what do you do if you need a new phone right now? Luckily, the market is rife with excellent devices that will likely rival the iPhone 12 when it launches, giving you plenty of alternatives.

There's the obvious comparable handsets like 2019's iPhone 11 range or Samsung's flagship 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 devices. But also worth your consideration are cheaper options including Apple's brand new iPhone SE 2020 or even the camera extraordinaire Huawei P30 Pro.

Below we've picked out five devices that best compete with what the iPhone 12 is likely to offer in terms of specs, features and even value.

1. iPhone 11

If you can't wait for the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 feels like the best solution out there. It's the best value of Apple's three top devices right now, with the Pro and Pro Max carrying $999+ price tags.



Despite being the cheapest of the 11 trio, you're still getting Apple at its best. It offers most of the top-end camera abilities of the 11 Pro, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic chipset and a major battery improvement over the iPhone XR.

2. iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is a lot like the iPhone 11. It might be a year older and slightly weaker across its spec sheet but it does also come at a much lower price. It carries an overall great battery life for Apple, some strong processing power and a high quality display. It does only come with one camera lens but if you don't mind a slightly weaker device, the iPhone XR feels like the perfect alternative to the iPhone 12.

3. iPhone SE 2020

The latest release from Apple, this is Apple's second generation of the popular SE series. In essence, its an iPhone 8 with 2020 specs and the name of a iPhone from 2016 (a little confusing, right?). What's not confusing is the value Apple has created here. If you've been holding out for a cheap iPhone this will be perfect. It comes at a price as low as $399 / £419 while getting you Apple's A13 Bionic chip, 4K video, wireless charging and a whole host of other key Apple features.

4. Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung's latest collection of 'S' devices are no doubt its best yet... and also its most expensive. So if you're considering the jump to Samsung, the cheapest of the three will be the way to go. With a 6.2-inch display offering 120Hz refresh rates and WQHD+ resolutions (not at the same time), 5G capabilities, an overall strong camera performance, large battery and a whole lot more, this is one of the best, if not the number one phone on the market right now.

5. Huawei P30 Pro

If you've been considering the change to Android, the P30 Pro could be the ideal stepping stone. Yes, Huawei has recently launched the newer, more powerful Huawei P40 Pro but considering its massive price tag and lack of certain Google apps, a jump back to the P30 Pro feels like the best solution. While no longer Huawei's top flagship, this is still one of the best smartphones we've ever tested with some spectacular camera technology, a wealth of power and an eye-catching design.

