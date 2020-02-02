Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic live stream: how to watch Australian Open Men's Final online from anywhere

The 2020 Australian Open has served up some pretty enthralling tennis over the course of the past fortnight, but will this clash live up to its grand finale billing? Don't miss this opportunity to watch the action as it happens from anywhere in the world with our Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open Men's Final live stream guide.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has tasted glory more times at the Rod Laver Arena than anywhere else in his career and is the clear favorite to win Sunday's showdown. While he may be in the form of his life Austria's Dominic Thiem will know he'll have to pull out the performance of his career to displace the current Australian Open champ.

Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic - where and when The Australian Open is taking place at Melbourne Park, with its grand finale taking place in its main Rod Laver Arena. The Men's Final is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 7.30pm AEDT, meaning an 8.30am GMT morning start for those tuning in from the UK, and a 3.30am ET and 12.30am PT early hours start on Sunday for folk in the US.

Djokovic has never lost on the eight occasions he has made the final at Melbourne. Crucially, the 32-year-old has looked like he has meant business throughout this year's tournament, as clearly illustrated by his straight sets dispatch of fellow old-stager Roger Federer in their semi-final.

While very much seen as the outsider by the bookies to win on Sunday, world number five Thiem nevertheless won two of his three meetings with Djokovic last year; an epic five-set semi-final victory on his favoured clay surface at Roland-Garros and a commanding performance at the ATP Finals.

Make sure you don't miss any of this 2020 Australian Open Men's Final by following our Thiem vs Djokovic live stream guide below - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

Live stream Australian Open 2020 from outside your country

If you're trying to discover what your watching options are in Australia (where it's FREE!), the US, UK, Canada or New Zealand, we have all that information just a bit further down this tennis live stream guide.

But if you're away from your country and still want to catch your usual broadcaster's coverage then prepare to be disappointed if you try to watch online, is you'll likely get an error message describing the fact the tennis action is unable to be watched from overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy while if you sign up for a whole year, Express will give you 49% off and 3 months extra free. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

How to live stream Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic for FREE Down Under

Want to watch this men's final Down Under? This year's Australian Open broadcaster is again Channel 9, which means free tennis to watch if you're in Australia. Sooner watch online or on mobile? Then your Australian Open live stream destination is 9Now. Outside Australia but still want to watch? Then cast your eyes downward as we explain how to watch your domestic coverage with a VPN.

How to watch Australian Open 2020 Men's Final: US live stream

The Australian Open and this match will be broadcast by ESPN and the Tennis Channel. So cable users are good to go, with the match due to start after 3.30am ET and 12.30am PT late on Wednesday. Or, if you're a cord cutter, you can also get ESPN on a range of TV streaming services. Check out the list below for more information on them. Or, if you're a cord cutter, you can also get ESPN on a range of TV streaming services. Check out the list below for more information on them. For those looking to stream, the network's subscription service ESPN+ will have coverage of all the remaining action from Melbourne. ESPN+ costs £4.99 per month and is adding an increasing amount of content to its roster - from UFC to FA Cup soccer and much more besides. And if you have access to any of these services but find yourself outside the US this weekend, then revert your eyes up and check out how getting a VPN could help.

How to stream Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic live in the UK

Eurosport is the place to be for the 2020 Australian Open Men's Final, and you can add a subscription to your service via Sky, Virgin Media and TVPlayer. There's good news if you don't already have it, as Eurosport also has a FREE TRIAL that will let you watch this match and through to the weekend's finals. For those looking to stream, there's also the option of Eurosport Player and its dedicated app. It costs £6.99 per month, or £39.99 if you commit to a whole year. The big final clash is due to start at 8.30am GMT on Sunday morning. Not in the UK to watch the tennis? You can avoid geo-blocking by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Thiem vs Djokovic in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2020 Australian Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to live stream the Australian Open Men's Final in New Zealand