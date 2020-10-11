Dolphins vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere

When are San Francisco going to catch a break? The Niners have arguably done quite well to make it to Week 5 with a 2-2 record considering the state of their injury list, but after today's clash with the Dolphins their schedule is looking very, very rough, with big-hitter after big-hitter after big-hitter right on the horizon. That makes this a must-win for Kyle Shanahan's charges, because things aren't getting easier anytime soon. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Dolphins vs 49ers live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are.

Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers live stream The Dolphins vs 49ers game kicks off at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT (9.05pm BST) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Last season's NFC West division winners are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings, and if he isn't already concerned about the 49ers' playoff prospects, head coach Shanahan may well be sweating before too long.

They need Jimmy Garoppolo back. In the two games he's missed they've used Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard. Mullens did well in their win against the Giants but was way off beat in last week's Eagles game, so much so that he was hooked for Beathard who did much better, and could well start today if Garoppolo isn't quite ready.

The Dolphins have their own quarterback conundrum, though Brian Flores has said it's not Tua Tagovailoa time yet. Flores is backing Ryan Fitzpatrick for Week 5, and the veteran signal-caller knows more than anyone that he needs to do much better than he did in the Dolphins' loss against the Seahawks, a game they might have won if it hadn't been for the two interceptions he threw.

On the whole the 'Phins put in a very promising showing against Seattle, who were bailed out late on by the Russell Wilson show. If they can get Fitzpatrick firing again, this could well be Miami's day. Read on as we explain how to watch the Dolphins vs 49ers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Dolphins vs 49ers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN is the world's best VPN for streaming NFL

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. Perhaps best of all is that you can sign up for a risk free 30-day money back guarantee, so you can try it out for free. And if you do sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3 months absolutely FREE.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Dolphins vs 49ers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Dolphins vs 49ers game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. How to watch Dolphins vs 49ers FREE without cable In general though, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Dolphins vs 49ers game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Dolphins vs 49ers.

Dolphins vs 49ers live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Dolphins vs 49ers clash kicks-off at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT in Canada, and TSN is providing the linear coverage. When it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Dolphins vs 49ers game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



You can tune in to the San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins game via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 9.05pm BST. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd sooner just have access for a day or one month.

How to watch Dolphins vs 49ers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. The Dolphins vs 49ers game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 7.05am AEDT on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).