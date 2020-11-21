Djokovic vs Thiem live stream: how to watch free ATP Finals semi-final tennis from anywhere

It's been a season to remember for Dominic Thiem, who's established himself as one of the very best players on the circuit, and was rewarded with a maiden Grand Slam at the US Open in September. But it would have been two had it not been for a certain Novak Djokovic, who edged a five-set thriller in the final of the Australian Open in February. The Austrian has a chance to get his own back today, and we'll show you how to live stream Djokovic vs Thiem online at the ATP Finals wherever you are - including free viewing options in some places!

Djokovic vs Thiem is scheduled to start no earlier than 2pm GMT in London, which is 9am ET/6am PT in the US and 1am AEDT in Australia.

There are no easy games at the ATP Finals, and to be in with a chance of glory he's going to have to defeat the top seed and world No. 1. It's going to be tough, but it's possible. Thiem has already taken one scalp at this year's tournament, beating Rafael Nadal in what was probably the most entertaining match of the ATP Finals so far, a genuine top quality affair that showcased the best of both players.

And Daniil Medvedev has shown that Djokovic isn't invincible. The Serb was beaten in straight sets by the Russian starlet, but bounced back to qualify for the semi-finals stage by destroying Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic and Thiem have faced off 11 times before, with Novak leading the head-to-head by seven wins to four, but it's all tied at one-all when they've played each other at the ATP Finals.

This could be a cracking match, and you won't want to miss a Djokovic vs Thiem live stream. Follow our 2020 ATP Finals live stream guide below to watch all the tennis online this weekend - including how fans in the UK can watch the ATP Finals 100% FREE on iPlayer!

How to get a Djokovic vs Thiem live stream from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem... geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to watch ATP Finals tennis online from abroad



We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

Free Djokovic vs Thiem live stream: how to watch ATP Finals tennis in the UK today

The great news is that you can watch Djokovic vs Thiem on free-to-air TV courtesy of the Beeb, which is showing one of today's two semi-finals. Coverage of the Djokovic vs Thiem match starts at 2pm GMT on BBC Two. As you may be aware, the BBC doesn't cost anything in the UK, so anyone can tune in for free online or on TV. Getting a 2020 ATP Finals live stream on-the-go or streaming one on your device of choice is easy thanks to the BBC's slick iPlayer service, which you can also use free, provided you've got a valid TV license. If you're from the UK but find yourself away from home this weekend, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

But wait, there's another great UK viewing option for those after even more comprehensive coverage, including the doubles action - and it can also be had absolutely free if you play your cards right!

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon is showing Djokovic vs Thiem and all the rest of today's ATP Finals action, which also includes two doubles semi-finals and the other singles semi. Amazon Prime members can live stream every serve, volley and drop shot at no additional cost. Amazon's coverage of the afternoon session starts at 11.30am GMT and runs through the afternoon, with Djokovic vs Thiem scheduled to start no earlier than 2pm. Its coverage of the evening session starts at 6pm. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

Djokovic vs Thiem live stream: how to watch 2020 ATP Finals tennis online in the US

Tennis fans in the US also have options, because both ESPN and the Tennis Channel are showing the Djokovic vs Thiem match, which is scheduled to start no earlier than 9am ET/6am PT. If you've got ESPN on cable, simply head to the ESPN website and log-in with your credentials to stream its coverage online. If you don't have ESPN, you may be interested in a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to ESPN for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a 2020 ATP Finals live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. If you want the Tennis Channel on top of that, you can throw in an extra $10 a month for its Sports Extra addon, and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch the ATP Finals: live stream Djokovic vs Thiem in Canada

In Canada, coverage of Djokovic vs Thiem is being provided by TSN, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 9am ET/6am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log-in with the details of your provider and get access to an ATP Finals semi-final live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

Djokovic vs Thiem: How to live stream 2020 ATP Finals tennis in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the Djokovic vs Thiem semi-final via Foxtel. The match is scheduled to start no earlier than 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. It's great news for cord-cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch the action for free. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.