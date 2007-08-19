Sony gets all retro with new TV remotes

It isn't often that we feature new television remote controllers, but this pair of retro beauties from Sony Japan is definitely worth a look.

The pick of the crop is the square RM-PZ1FD, which is available in a choice of three colours, all with the same, simple buttons. Because there's little more on the pad than controls for volume, channel changing and source selection, the ¥2,468 (£11) device harks back to a golden age of TV when controllers - if they existed - might have needed just a couple of options.

Universal remote

At the same time - late August - Sony is also releasing an oblong-shaped companion, known as the RM-PZ1SD, that is vaguely reminiscent of a well-designed mobile phone. Like its fatter friend, it gets on well with TVs from 15 major companies, including Panasonic, Sharp, Toshiba and Hitachi.

Selling for the same price as the FD, the SD shares the same features, so it's a case of choosing your RC poison when it comes to plumping for one or the other. Bizarrely, both controllers are also fully waterproof.