Did Asus just reveal a secret new Nvidia graphics card for laptops?

Asus might have just accidentally revealed the existence of an unannounced laptop GPU from Nvidia – with a slide by the laptop maker referring to a mobile version of the RTX 2060 Super.

Nvidia recently unveiled the mobile versions of the RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super GPUs for laptops, which are beefed up versions of its RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 mobile GPUs, respectively. However, there was no mention of an RTX 2060 Super mobile GPU.

This disappointed some people, as the desktop version of the RTX 2060 Super is a fantastic graphics card for its price, offering brilliant 1440p performance with an affordable price tag – which would make it a great card for mid-range gaming laptops.

Nvidia RTX 2060 Super mobile alleged specs

The fact that a mobile version of the RTX 2060 Super has been spotted in a slide created by Asus to show off its upcoming gaming laptops, suggests that this card might have been pegged for a release alongside the RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super mobile GPUs, but for some reason was held back.

The slide, featured in a HardwareUnboxed video, goes into some depth about the specs of the RTX 2060 Super mobile GPU, which makes the existence of this card more likely.

(Image credit: HardwareUnboxed)

According to the slide, the mobile RTX 2060 Super will come with 2,176 Cuda cores, a base clock of 1,305MHz, a boost clock of 1,485MHz and 8GB of 1,4000MHz memory.

If accurate, that means the mobile RTX 2060 Super would be a decent step up from the mobile RTX 2060, which comes with 1,920 Cuda cores, a 960MHz base clock, 1,200MHz boost clock and 6GB of memory.

So, does the mobile RTX 2060 Super exist? We’ve reached out to Nvidia and Asus to try and find out more. If it does exist, we may see it in gaming laptops later this year that manage that tricky balancing act between value and performance.

You can view the full HardwareUnboxed video below: