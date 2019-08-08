Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 gets big upgrade with Intel Ice Lake 10nm processors

The Dell XPS 13 is – in our opinion – the best laptop in the world right now, and it’s now even better, with Dell upgrading its flagship 2-in-1 laptop with the latest 10 nanometer Intel Ice Lake processors.

The new processors will bring a significant power boost to the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). Intel’s Ice Lake processors feature a smaller and more efficient 10nm Sunny Cove architecture, Intel claims a 2x performance boost. The new CPUs also feature Intel’s next-generation Gen11 graphics, which gives the XPS 13 a noticeable upgrade when it comes to graphics performance as well.

What’s perhaps most exciting is that the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 uses the full U-series of Ice Lake processors. Previous XPS 13 models used the lower-powered Y-series of Intel CPUs. By switching to the U-series, the XPS 13 will no longer have compromised performance – and for the first time will also feature quad-core processors.

Other changes

The new processors aren’t the only changes made to the Dell XPS 13. It now comes with a new MagLev keyboard, which uses magnets to make the keys feel more satisfying and comfortable to type on, even with the XPS 13’s shallow keyboard.

The Dell XPS 13 will come with a choice of Ice Lake processors: the Intel Core i3-1005G1 (8MB cache, up to 3.4GHz), the Intel Core i5-1035G1 (6MB cache, up to 3.7GHz), and Intel Core i7-1065G7 (8MB cache, up to 3.9GHz) – with that final CPU also featuring Intel’s Iris Plus graphics.

You can also configure them with up to 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and 4K InfinityEdge display. They are on sale now, starting at $999 (around £820, AU$1,500).

We’ve asked Dell for a review unit, so we’ll let you know our thoughts on the upgraded XPS 13 2-in-1 as soon as we get our hands on it.