Deepfakes could be the next big security threat to businesses

An overwhelming majority of businesses say that manipulated online content and media such as deepfakes are a serious security risk to their organization.

Deepfakes have already been shown to pose a threat to people portrayed in the manipulated videos, and could have serious repercussions when the individual holds a position of importance, be it as a leader of a country, or a leader of an enterprise.

Earlier in 2021, the FBI’s cyber division warned that deepfakes are a critical emerging threat that can be used in all manners of social engineering attacks including ones aimed at businesses.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPN for a forthcoming in-depth report. We'd love to hear your thoughts in the survey below. It won't take more than 60 seconds of your time. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window<<

Worryingly however, the survey by data authentication startup Attestiv reveals that despite being aware of its dangers, almost half (46%) of the respondents acknowledged that their organizations lacked a plan to tackle the growing menace.

More than 80% of the respondents said that manipulated media poses a potential risk to their organization, though less than 30% said they had taken steps to mitigate fallout from a deepfake attack.

Building trust

Tech giants acknowledge the challenge and increasing difficulty in outing deepfakes, even as malicious actors are refining their algorithms to create even more convincing deepfakes.

VentureBeat reports that several big tech companies have taken up the mantle to fight the spread of deepfake menace.

For instance, Facebook, together with Microsoft, Amazon and several other companies led the Deepfake Detection Challenge to create open source datasets to help researchers fine tune tools to spot fake videos. It was preceded by the release of another dataset by Google.

Earlier in 2021, Adobe, Arm, Intel, and Microsoft announced a new alliance that aims to cut down on online content fraud.

However, the tools wouldn’t be of much use if businesses fail to roll them into their digital workflows in order to avoid or contain the damage posed by manipulated media such as deepfakes.

Protect your devices with these best antivirus software