Deathloop has DualSense PS5 controller support on PC - and you should use it

Deathloop is officially out, and if you're playing on PC, you might want to consider hooking up a DualSense PS5 controller to your machine.

As confirmed by Bethesda, and tested by IGN's Matt Kim, Deathloop on PC has DualSense support, allowing PC players who connect the PS5 controller to their hardware to experience haptic feedback and adaptive triggers the way that PS5 players would.

However, PC players won't experience the built-in controller speaker, through which Julianna communicates to (read: berates) the game's protagonist, Colt. Players will still experience these taunts, they just won't come through the controller - which is a bit of a shame as it sounds pretty radio-like.

Opinion: immerse yourself

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Deathloop's gunplay is tight and fun, but the DualSense PS5 controller makes it considerably more immersive. The adaptive triggers make it feel like you have even more control over your various weapons, while haptic feedback lets you feel sensations such as explosions (almost) as if you were there. These features add considerable depth to Deathloop and make the experience all the more enjoyable.

I would encourage PC players to try out Deathloop with a DualSense controller, at least just to experience it. However, that would rely on a PC player owning both a PC and PS5 (the latter of which remains extremely hard to come by) or to shell out on a controller for a console they don't yet have.

In addition, some PC players may want to avoid using a controller with Deathloop altogether, given that it's a first-person shooter and mouse and keyboard typically offers a greater degree of accuracy when it comes to shooting.

If you are fortunate enough to have a DualSense controller already, though, and a PC version of Deathloop, check out our guide on how to use the PS5 DualSense controller on a PC so you can experience Deathloop at (what I would consider) its best.