Deadpool 3 doesn't need a crazy plot to introduce him to the MCU

Deadpool 3 is in active development at Marvel Studios, according to star Ryan Reynolds – and already there's a simple way for the fan favorite character to be introduced to the MCU.

In a chat with Collider, Reynolds was asked to provide an update on how work is progressing on Deadpool 3. The actor revealed that the movie's writers –Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux – were currently penning its script, before claiming that there was a "pretty damn good" chance that filming may begin in 2022.

While the latter part of Reynolds' response may have been tongue in cheek, shooting the third Deadpool movie in the next year or two would give the film's writers a very plausible explanation regarding his MCU arrival.

The key to this? The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM).

As the season 1 finale of Loki revealed, the multiverse has officially arrived – and it's set to have big implications for the MCU.

What If...?, Marvel's forthcoming animated anthology series, will help to ease fans into this new arena of alternate realities and dimensions. But it's Marvel's upcoming movie slate, and one film in particular, that truly holds the key to Deadpool's MCU introduction.

As some fans know, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature some of his most iconic villains from previous movie adaptations.

Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, who was the antagonist of 2004's Spider-Man 2, and the Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro (portrayed by Jamie Foxx) are set to cross over into the MCU as a result of the multiverse's arrival. This is due to the barriers between universes breaking down after Sylvie killed He Who Remains in Loki episode 6, so characters from alternate realities can bleed over into other dimensions.

What does this mean for Deadpool 3? The Merc With a Mouth's introduction to the MCU can happen in a similar way to Doc Ock and Electro's arrivals.

Before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in March 2019, Deadpool's two previous films had existed in Fox's X-Men universe. Or, rather, the X-Men timeline with James McAvoy's Charles Xavier and Michael Fassbender's Magneto.

Now that Disney owns the comic book characters that Fox had the rights to – including the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Deadpool – Marvel Studios can use these characters in whatever way they see fit and, finally, bring them into the MCU.

Marvel has already confirmed that it's rebooting the Fantastic Four with a standalone MCU movie, while the X-Men's arrival seems to edging closer with each passing day.

Deadpool, though, is different. Reynolds' portrayal of Wade Wilson (and his anti-hero alter-ego) has been lauded by comic book fans in both Deadpool movies, so there's no chance that Marvel will have risked recasting him.

Bringing Reynolds' version of Deadpool to the MCU, then, has been made easy by the multiverse's arrival.

Like Doc Ock and Electro, Marvel can explain his MCU appearance by stating that Deadpool has crossed over into its mainline universe as a by-product of the multiverse. If Reynolds has already decided not to reprise the role in future Deadpool movies, too, the movie's ending could be written in a way that allows Reynolds' Wilson returning to his original universe.

It seems that the MCU will feel the effects of the multiverse for a few years, so Deadpool 3 doesn't even have to start shooting next year (if Reynolds' comments about filming in 2022 are true). Still, it'll be four years since our last interactions with Wilson by then, so we'd certainly like to meet up with him sooner rather than later.

No matter when Deadpool 3 arrives, the multiverse has provided Marvel with an easy solution to his introduction. Make it happen, please.