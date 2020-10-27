Dashlane targets businesses with new password manager features

Password manager provider Dashlane has announced two new business plans, Dashlane Team and Dashlane Business, which promise a number of features aiming to boost digital security.

Dashlane Team provides a simple way for businesses of all sizes to safely manage passwords and other sensitive information. Organizations will also gain access to a public Wi-Fi VPN for browsing in privacy when using unsecured networks or when accessing content that is normally specific to a particular country.

Dashlane Business, meanwhile, contains all the features that are included within Dashlane Team, but also comes with single sign-on (SSO) integration. For IT teams that have to ensure all members of staff can access multiple different types of enterprise software, the SSO feature promises to bring speed and simplicity to their task. Each user of this plan will also gain a personal Family account free-of-charge, allowing them to share the benefits of Dashlane with five others.

Password protected

Other security features that are launching for users of both Dashlane Team and Dashlane Business include Password Health, which provides administrators with insights into each employee’s password strength and contains measures that can be implemented to improve weak or compromised credentials.

“A business is only as safe as its weakest link, which is often risky employee passwords,” said Derek Snyder, Dashlane Chief Product Officer. “Dashlane is the only password manager with advanced reporting that tracks password improvement over time and is vital for businesses to stay secure if a breach occurs. All these features work together to give admins unprecedented visibility into their company’s security while providing employees with an easy way to manage their own password security.”

In addition, a Dashlane Password Generator is on hand to help employees come up with stronger passwords and Dark Web Monitoring will inform employees if there is any compromised data connected to five email addresses of their choosing.