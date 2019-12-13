Darts live stream: how to watch the PDC World Championship 2019/20 from anywhere

A new year, a new World Darts Championship for 2019/20 is here with Dutch three-time winner Michael van Gerwen defending his top spot once again. You can catch all the flinging fun at the 27th PDC World Championship using this handy darts live stream guide.

World Darts Championship 2019/20 - when and where The World Darts Championship is once again starting in one year, December 13 2019, and ending on New Year's Day, January 1 2020, at the Alexandra Palace in London. Generally play starts at 12.30pm GMT daily over the three weeks, with a few days' break for Christmas in the middle.

What better way to fly from 2019 into 2020 than on the back of some of the best dart throwings you'll lay your eyes on? We can expect some fierce competition, but Dutch champion Michael van Gerwen once again brings precision dart throwing to the world stage as overall favourite.

The £2.5 million event, with 96 players competing, will see big names in action from World Youth Champion Luke Humphries and Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price to former world champ Rob Cross and rising Dutch star Jeffrey de Zwaan.

If you want to catch all the dart slinging action, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to watch a World Darts Championship live stream from anywhere you are using whatever device you like best.

How to live stream darts from outside your country

We'll tell you about your viewing options below - including the UK, US, Australia and, of course, the Netherlands! But you'll likely hit a bump in the road if you find yourself abroad and try to watch a World Darts Championship live stream because the broadcasters geo-block coverage.

By using a VPN and changing your IP address back to your home country, you'll discover that it's possible to clear that hurdle - assuming of course you're not breaching the service's Ts&Cs.

If your access to watch the 2019 New York Marathon is indeed blocked, a Virtual Private Network will help. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with a whole host of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation), and ranks amongst the fastest and most secure. The 24/7 support is excellent as well, meaning it's hard to go wrong with Express. It heads our pick of the world's best VPN providers and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee to make sure that you're happy with it. That said, sign up for ExpressVPN for a year and you'll get an extra 3 months FREE!

How to stream the darts live in the UK

The World Darts Championship is aired live by Sky Sports in the UK. That means that if you have a subscription already it's as easy as tuning in at the right time on your TV or via the Sky Go app. For those that don't have a subscription you have the option to watch the event on Now TV . This works by allowing you to subscribe to Sky Sports for just a day for £9.99 (although a whole month for £16.99 is much better value), letting you to enjoy the action without committing to a contract. This works on plenty of devices like streaming sticks, smarts TVs, consoles and more. Out of the UK? You don't have to miss out on live darts, even if you're away while the tournament is on. You need to use a VPN, relocate your IP to the UK as described above and watch as if you were back home.

How to watch the World Darts Championship: US live stream

If you're in the US and love watching the darts then sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced, if you're interested, "Da Zone") has got you covered and costs $19.99 a month. As well as the darts, DAZN is adding more and more events to its roster, with big boxing matches being the jewel in its crown. Not in the US? Catch the darts even when travelling. You need to use a VPN, relocate your IP to the US as described above and watch as if you were back home.

How to watch the World Darts Championship in the Netherlands

Dutch player Michael van Gerwen is three-time winner and once again favourite for the 2020 crown. The paid-for TV channel RTL 7 will be hosting the action. If you don't have access to an RTL 7 stream because you're out of the country but still want to catch the darts, then it's definitely worth checking out the VPN route instead.

How to watch the World Darts Championship: Australia live stream