Darts live stream: how to watch the 2019 World Championship from anywhere in the world

World Darts Championship - when and where The World Darts Championship 2019 begins on Thursday, December 13 the with final set for New Year's Day at Alexandra Palace in London. Evening sessions start at 7pm GMT, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am AEST and 8pm in Netherlands while early sessions start at 12.30pm GMT.

The PDC World Darts Championship is set to kick-off this week as some of the world's best darts players go for the title of world champion. This year will see the highest number of players take part in the tournament so far, at 96 pros (including two female players), who are going for a £2.5 million prize fund that's up for grabs. And you can live stream darts from World Championship using this handy guide.

This year sees the new layout with extra players battling it out across 95 games that span 28 afternoon and evening sessions over 20 days. In something of a new era for the game of darts, 2018 will be the first since Phil 'the Power' Taylor retired, and the last for Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld.

Rob Cross is the champion after his victory over Taylor in last year's final. That said, he's still only seeded second, with the awesome Michael van Gerwen favourite once again to take home the world title for a third time. Scotland's Peter Wright and Gary Anderson, as third and fourth seeds shouldn't be discounted though, the latter also seeking a third win at Ally Pally.

After winning the UK & Ireland's Women's World Championship qualifier, England's Lisa Ashton will make her World Darts Championship debut this year. She will be joined by three-time women's world champion Anastasia Dobromyslova.

If you want to catch all the action, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to watch a World Darts Championship live stream from anywhere you fancy using whatever device you like best - it's even FREE to do so in some territories.

How to live stream darts from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Below we have details of where you can watch the World Darts Championship in the UK, Holland, US (where it's FREE!) and Down Under. But if there's no official broadcast where you live there's still a way to watch. Use use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream to pick up their live video feed. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free thanks to TechRadar. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

How to watch the World Darts Championship: live stream in the UK

The World Darts Championship is aired live by Sky Sports in the UK. That means that if you have a subscription already it's as easy as tuning in at the right time on your TV or via the Sky Go app. For those that don't have a subscription you have the option to watch the event on NOW TV . This works by allowing you to subscribe to Sky Sports for a smaller chunk of time, say a month (for £20), a week (£12.99) or a day (£7.99), allowing you to enjoy the action without committing to a contract. This works on plenty of devices like streaming sticks, smarts TVs, consoles and more. Out of the UK? You don't have to miss out on live darts, even if you're away while the tournament is on. You need to use a VPN, relocate your IP to the UK as described above and watch as if you were back home.

How to watch the World Darts Championship: US live stream

If you're in the US and love watching the darts then there's some good news. BBCAmerica.com has somehow managed to grab the rights, which means you can watch absolutely FREE. That's great if you're stateside, but not so great if you're not. That's where using a VPN comes in really useful. Download one of our recommendations above, log in to a US server and head to BBCAmerica.com to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch the World Darts Championship in the Netherlands

Dutch player Michael van Gerwen is a two-time winner and favorite for the 2019 crown. The paid-for TV channel RTL 7 will be hosting the action. If you don't have access to an RTL 7 stream because you're out of the country but still want to catch the darts, then it's definitely worth checking out the VPN route instead.

How to watch the World Darts Championship: Australia live stream

Fox Sports is the usual host broadcaster for Aussie watchers of the World Darts Championship who want to get up in the early hours of the morning to watch. If you don't have Fox or it's not available for you and you don't want to pay for a subscription, then it's worth considering the VPN route instead.

