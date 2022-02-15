Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X update brings it more in line with PC

Audio player loading…

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update for Cyberpunk 2077 has been released and is live now, according to CD Projekt Red, which announced the game’s next-gen launch during a livestream.

The sci-fi action RPG’s next-gen versions are available as both standalone releases and as free upgrades for those who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One. A free update will also bring improvements to the PC version of the game.

The update will launch alongside a free, five-hour trial of the game on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

The next-gen updates will introduce several quality-of-life improvements, graphical tweaks like ray traced local shadows, and a handful of gameplay changes, including combat rebalances, a reworked perk system, new UI for some elements of the game, more crowd and NPC behaviors, additional map details, and a rebalanced economy.

You’ll also now be able to change the appearance of protagonist V mid-game. Returning to your apartment, you’ll be able to tweak V’s appearance using the same character creator presented at the start of the game. New appearance options, including additional hairstyles and make-up, have also been added, alongside options to change the interior of your apartment and purchase additional properties located in different cities.

Check out a rundown of what features are coming to which version of the game in the table below or skim through the full patch notes.

News of the launch leaked early when the official Xbox Netherlands Twitter account posted (and later deleted) a Tweet advertising the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X/S update, as well as the free trial. Last month, PlayStation Game Size, a notable Twitter account that has a history of leaking information found in the backend of the PlayStation network, shared new findings suggesting the game would release in the middle of February.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S has been a long time coming. Its original release was delayed several times before finally launching on December 20, and its next-gen launch was initially due to release late last year but was pushed back to early 2022 .

Analysis: a lot to prove

A lot is riding on these next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077. Since the game’s initial launch back in 2020, game-breaking bugs and persistent performance issues have dissuaded many from picking up the game on console, and soured not only its perception among fans, but also much of the goodwill and reputation CD Projekt Red had established through developing The Witcher series.

For many, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 offer the opportunity to experience the ambitious game as it was meant to be played. Free from bugs, and leveraging the latest hardware to iron out all the remaining performance gaps and glitches, the next generation of consoles might finally allow some players to see the game in all of its glory.

The fact a free trial is available on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 suggests CD Projekt Red is taking steps to improve the game’s image in the eyes of potential fans. With many having written off the title entirely, a free demo might go some way to show that it’s no longer the broken RPG it was at launch, convincing them to give Cyberpunk a second chance.

Of course, if the next-gen versions don't meet player expectations, Cyberpunk 2077's reputation is all but sealed. Few games are given a second chance to win back favor with their audiences. Let's hope CD Projekt Red has used the opportunity wisely.