Cyberpunk 2077 mod could deliver big performance improvements

Cyberpunk 2077 has witnessed the arrival of yet another mod, and this one could be a big help for those who are struggling to run the game at decent frame rates on an older and/or lower to mid-range PC.

The ‘Heavily Customized Optimization’ mod is a revamped spin on the ‘General Optimization’ offering, and as the name suggests it delivers a lot more in terms of streamlining measures to get the game running better.

The main thrust here is to “greatly lower” the rendering distance, so you can’t see as far, and the PC doesn’t have to render as much. As the mod author describes, this applies a big reduction to the workload on an older processor, ramping up the frames per second (fps).

Apparently as tested on a 3rd-gen Intel CPU (Core i7-3770, quad-core) with a GTX 1060 graphics card, frame rates increased from around 21 fps at 1080p to 50 fps at 1600 x 900 (‘ultra’ details), a far more fluid experience (albeit with a resolution drop).

GPU honing

The mod author also notes that there are various settings that should be applied by GeForce GPU owners, in Nvidia’s control panel, as detailed in the notes for the mod (over at Nexus Mods). Apparently there are “upcoming updates planned to lower GPU loads” as well, so stay tuned for further optimization measures.

While you’re fine-tuning the game’s graphics, you might also want to address some of Cyberpunk 2077’s audio issues. You can do so with this mod that recently popped up, which applies some tweaking wizardry to some 800 audio files to better balance sound output (which can be a bit all over the place when it comes to the relative volume levels of different elements, like speech and sound effects or music).

