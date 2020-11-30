Cyber Monday PC deal: This cheap AMD Ryzen desktop is the best value computer under $380

If you are after a great computer deal on Cyber Monday, then check the deal that Banggood has on the Minisforum DeskMini DMAF5 , currently at $378.25 when you use the code BGDMAF5 at checkout. That's a near $315 discount or almost 46% off.

It is home to a powerful quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor which comes with a Radeon Vega 8 graphics unit which is fast enough to power up nearly 25 million pixels split across three 4K monitors (one HDMI, one DisplayPort and one USB Type-C, all at 60Hz).

PS: A better version of this PC with 16GB and 512GB SSD is also available for $459.99

Best value PC under $380 Minisforum DMAF5 Ryzen 5 mini PC: $689 $374.25 at Banggood

Save $314 by using the exclusive code BGDMAF5 at checkout for the CN warehouse. It expires on December 15. This is a powerful Ryzen 5 PC with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro, great as a business computer, graphics workstation or multi-purpose home PC.View Deal

Thought not a household name, Minisforum has put a lot of attention towards small details that are worth highlighting.

There's two 8GB memory modules (rather than just a single 16GB) to improve performance by using dual channel. It opted for a WI-Fi 6 radio module (with Bluetooth 5.1) with a PCIe NVMe 512GB SSD (rather than the usual SATA models).

Then, there’s a four USB ports, a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports, the VESA mount feature, an audio jack, the tool-less casing, the spare 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot and Windows 10 Pro, all this in a tiny chassis that’s barely bigger (or heavier) than a 10-disc Blu-ray box set.

