Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream: watch Premier League online from anywhere

Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream Kick-off time for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is scheduled for 8.15pm BST in the UK today. The match is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST. Grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass for all the action and none the hassle of a long-term contact. In the US, cable cutters can grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch on NBCSN today.

Michael Obafemi's last gasp equaliser for Southampton on Monday brought a halt to Manchester United's seemingly unstoppable assent into the top four. With third-placed Chelsea's win over doomed Norwich on Tuesday consolidating a four-point gap between them and United, an away win tonight for Solskjaer's men now appears imperative.

Recent showings from their hosts tonight suggest a trip to south London may be a welcome one for United. Having lost their last five matches in a row, Crystal Palace’s season looks to be fizzling out in a big way, with Roy Hodgson's side conceding an alarming 13 goals during that period.

With the Reds' lightning quick attacking four in ruthless form, tonight's match could provide a difficult watch for Eagles fans.

Read on as we explain how to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United online today and get a reliable Premier League live stream of the match wherever you are.

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Crystal Palace vs Man United live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Crystal Palace vs Man United fixture.

This evening's Premier League clash is being aired exclusively on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. It'll cost you just £10 a month to subscribe if you're already a BT landline or broadband customer, but this price increases to £16 a month if you have Sky TV with BT Broadband. Similarly, if you have Sky TV and TalkTalk TV and don't have BT Broadband, this cost rises to £29.99. However, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Crystal Palace vs Man United is at 3.15pm ET/ 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Crystal Palace vs Man United today without paying a penny. Another top option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service - and offers its own FREE 1-week trial. Check it out for yourself - as well as live TV, you also get all the usual bells and whistles that have made Hulu the streaming service to beat in the eyes of many, include its complete arsenal of exclusive and on demand content. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Crystal Palace vs Man United, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET/ 12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Optus Sport has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Crystal Palace and Man United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST in the early hours of Friday morning.

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Crystal Palace vs Man United live at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Friday. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Crystal Palace vs Man United kicks off at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Friday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Crystal Palace vs Man United: latest team news and H2H results

With two-matches in the capital coming up in quick succession, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks likely to rotate his previously unchanged starting line-up side which has been working to great effect, notching up four wins and a draw.

A couple of changes to the match day squad may be forced upon him, after Luke Shaw (ankle) and Brandon Williams (facial cut) were both forced off injured in the latter stages of United's last game against Southampton.

Palace will be without Christian Benteke after the forward received his marching orders against his old club Aston Villa, with Jordan Ayew set to be deployed as centre-forward.

The home side are looking to do a home and away double over United, having beaten the Red's 1-2 during the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in August, with Patrik van Aanholt's injury-time strike sealing all three points for the Eagles.