Criterium du Dauphine live stream 2020: how to watch WorldTour cycling from anywhere

While the 2020 edition of Criterium du Dauphine will differ from its usual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic, what there will be is a series of brutal climbs and daily summit finishes - as well as potentially tricky conditions for the riders to contend with. An unsavoury combination of sweltering heat and thunderstorms are expected in south-east France this week for the shortened race, which will feature five stages this year (compared to eight normally). The action gets underway in Clermont-Ferrand on Wednesday, August 12, and concludes in Megeve on Sunday, August 16. Follow our guide to get a Criterium du Dauphine live stream and watch this week's big UCI WorldTour 2020 cycling race online wherever you are.

CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE LIVE STREAM The 2020 Criterium du Dauphine is a five-day UCI World Tour race taking place from Wednesday, August 12 to Sunday, August 16. It's being live streamed all over the world - including for FREE. Grab a headstart with this great VPN deal, which will ensure you can watch your home country coverage wherever you are in the world today.

The Criterium du Dauphine is the traditional warm-up event for the Tour de France, which begins on August 29 this year. And the riders will get a painful preview of it on the 3rd stage of this week's race at Col de la Madeleine in the Alps, a section that features on both Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour de France. However, another change - as well as the aforementioned shortening from eight to five stages - is that there isn't going to be an individual time trial this year.

As well as being a precursor to the Tour de France, the Criterium du Dauphine is a prestigious race in its own right and often can be an indicator of who will fare well in La Grande Boucle. British Team Ineos rider Chris Froome is a case in point, with the three-time winner of the Dauphiné – in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – following his victory with a triumph in the the Tour de France afterwards.

However, Froome's chances this year are likely to be hindered by Team Ineos teammates Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas. It's a veritable dream team riding under the same banner, but only one can ultimately look to claim the ultimate prize - and many suspect this year the team could favour 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal.

Jumbo-Visma are also fielding a trio of superstars, in Tom Dumoulin, Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk - and much is expected of Nairo Quintana, riding for Arkea-Samsic. Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe is always won to watch, too, but one rider who won't be involved is two-time Dauphine winner Jakob Fuglsang.

Who will prevail? There's only one way to know for sure. Read on for all the details of how to watch a Criterium du Dauphine live stream and catch all the 2020 UCI World Tour cycling action online today.

Criterium du Dauphine 2020 stages

Stage 1, Wednesday: Clermont-Ferrand - Saint-Christo-en-Jarez, 218.5km (10.35am CEST / 9.35am BST / 4.35am ET / 1.35am PT)

Stage 2, Thursday: Vienne - Col de Porte, 135km (1pm CEST / 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4am PT)

Stage 3, Friday: Corenc - Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, 157km (12.10pm CEST / 11.10am BST / 6.10am ET / 3.10am PT)

Stage 4, Saturday: Ugine - Megeve, 153.5km (12.10pm CEST / 11.10am BST / 6.10am ET / 3.10am PT) – 16:49 CEST / 06:10 – 10:49 EST

Stage 5, Sunday: Megeve - Megeve, 153.5km (12.20pm CEST / 11.20am BST / 6.20am ET / 3.20am PT)

How to watch a Criterium du Dauphine live stream from abroad

If you want to watch Criterium du Dauphine 2020 but find yourself away from home when it airs, it will probably mean you're unable to access your usual World Tour cycling live stream.

This is because of geo-blocking restrictions, but we're pleased to say we can offer assistance in the form of a software recommendation - a VPN or Virtual Private Network being the only bit of kit you need to free yourself from such galling digital borders.

If you follow our expert advice - all of which is based on extensive, hands on testing - you'll find they're actually quite cheap, remarkably simple to use, and capable of way more than you thought they were. Here's where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've taken the time to try out all of the biggest VPN providers and found ExpressVPN to be the best one around. It works across nearly all major platforms and offers super-fast connections to its many global servers - which are what you connect to when you want to quickly change your device's IP address to a different part of the world. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee ,plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, Smart TV, set-top box, and many more devices. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.View Deal

How to get a FREE Criterium du Dauphine live stream in Europe

Good news! This week's Criterium du Dauphine race is being shown absolutely FREE of charge on French national TV, where France 3 will be airing the race and live streaming Criterium du Dauphine every day of the race.

Yup, that means anyone located in France can stream all the wheel spinning goodness, on whatever device they're using, and watch it without paying a penny. All courtesy of France 3!

The catch? Well, all the commentary will be in French, so dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book and prepare to expand your foreign language skills beyond basic menu translations. Other European streaming options for the Criterium du Dauphine race include RTBF in Belgium and Rai Sport in Italy.

Or, if that doesn't sound like something you'd enjoy, there's plenty of other coverage around the world, including in English. The choice is yours - just remember that by grabbing a 100% RISK-FREE ExpressVPN trial, you can significantly expand your live streaming options when you're away from home.

How to watch Criterium du Dauphine 2020: live stream today's WorldTour race in the UK

For fans based in the UK, Criterium du Dauphine is getting the usual Eurosport treatment, with coverage beginning at 1.45pm BST on Wednesday, August 12. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your Criterium du Dauphine fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to watch Criterium du Dauphine 2020: US live stream details

Criterium du Dauphine 2020 is being aired by NBC Sports Gold in the US. This will be streamed online so if you have the app then you can enjoy it anywhere. However for those that don't have access to this stream there are other options. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $54.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the Tour. If you're out of the US but still want to watch, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Criterium du Dauphine 2020: live stream cycling in Australia

The great news for Aussie cycling fans is that all the action from the Criterium du Dauphine 2020 is set to be broadcast on SBS Viceland. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

Criterium du Dauphine live stream 2020: how to watch the race online in Canada

Canadians will be able to get in on the Criterium du Dauphine action via FloBikes, which streams online so you can watch from anywhere. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Well you know the answer by now...using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Stream cycling on your mobile with a GCN Race Pass

A final option is the GCN Race Pass, which comes through the GCN app and is available for Android and iOS in select territories, including the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year, although a special offer currently lets you subscribe for just £19.99.

The only real caveat is that this is a mobile-only option - and for the same or a similar price, you can get more fully featured streaming access available on TVs as well - or watch FREE local coverage if you're lucky enough to live where it's available.

Whatever the case, don't forget that by grabbing a VPN will let you take your preferred cycling coverage with you wherever you roam.