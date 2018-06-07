Crackdown 3 has reportedly been delayed until 2019

[Update: In a statement to Windows Central, Microsoft has now confirmed that Crackdown 3 has been delayed until February 2019 so that it will deliver "the experience [fans] deserve." More info on the game will be shared during the Microsoft presentation at E3 2018.]

In a somewhat unfortunate turn of events before E3, reports have emerged that the Xbox exclusive Crackdown 3 has been delayed again. This time, until 2019.

The reports came first from Kotaku, and have since been corroborated by Eurogamer. Sources close to the project have reportedly said that the game, originally slated for a release this year, won’t be out until sometime next year.

If these reports are true, this would mark the game’s third delay since it was first announced at E3 in 2014. Originally slated to launch in 2016, it was delayed for release as one of the lead titles for Xbox One X in November 2017. It was then later pushed to sometime in spring 2018.

Now that spring is coming to a close and we’re looking at the approach of another E3, fans are starting to ask some questions.

Following a recent spate of pre-order cancellations from Amazon, fans had initially feared that the game would be cancelled. Although Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter to reassure them that the development team were still hard at work on the project, he didn’t address any possible delays.

If the game has been delayed this could be a hard hit for the Xbox first-party lineup for this year. Although the console has already released Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2 in the first half of the year, the latter half of 2018 is still looking rather thin. Outside of another rumored Forza Horizon title, not much is known about what Microsoft has in the pipeline.

Regardless, a delayed but well-finished game is vastly preferable to a game pushed out before it's ready.

If there is anything to report on Crackdown 3, we’re sure we’ll hear it in a matter of days when the Xbox team takes the stage for its annual E3 presentation.